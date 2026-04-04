Near The Kentucky Border Is A Vibrant Ohio Eatery Blending Wood-Fired Pizzas With Arcade Games

While Oddfellows may not be included as one of the best places to get New York-style pizzas outside of New York, that's only because the approach is totally different. Wood-fired pies like the goat cheese with hot honey, Cluck Norris with in-house smoked chicken, mozzarella, blue cheese, and ranch, and Hogfather with pepperoni, ham, and sausage on a garlic butter crust draw people in. Non-pizza treats include house-smoked and wood-fired chicken wings, hot honey fire-roasted carrots, and garlic cheese bread. Oddfellows has brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with specialties like wood-fired breakfast pizzas with blackberries and ricotta or pork belly, pear, sunny-side up eggs, and a hot honey drizzle.

Oddfellows currently has 4.6 stars on Google, with some praising it for its family-friendly atmosphere, where there's something for kids and adults alike, while others note how welcoming the staff is. Josh Oliver writes on Google Reviews that "You can tell this place is locally owned and genuinely supported by the community, and it radiates that small-town charm with big-city quality," while another user waxes even more poetically that "It's like sipping water at a river after a long day of hiking. Just what you need when you need it."

Folks can reserve bowling lanes for events, where you can enjoy an hour of unlimited bowling (or more than an hour for an extra fee), a private lounge area, and party tables with pizzas and appetizers. For something more casual, head to the arcade, where games cost 50 cents (change machines are available) and some even have free play. Oddfellows also hosts events like an adult prom, live music, trivia nights, and "singo," a combination of bingo and music trivia.