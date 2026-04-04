Las Vegas' 4 Coolest Abandoned Places To Explore

One of the hardest parts about living in Las Vegas is watching as historic buildings, beloved casinos, and beautiful vintage motels are remodeled, torn down, or imploded in order to make way for the latest trendy attraction or shiny new mega resort. While Vegas has several preservation nonprofits that attempt to save what they can, Las Vegas as a whole isn't a city known for clinging to the past or wallowing in nostalgia.

Unlike cities on the East Coast, where creepy ruins of abandoned amusement parks or movie theaters are left to gather dust for decades, in the Entertainment Capital of the World, a 67-year-old casino can be open one day and be imploded the next. But live in Sin City long enough, and you'll come to discover, as I have, that a handful of abandoned places still exist, mostly on the outskirts of the city.

As someone who lives in Vegas, I have firsthand experience exploring the places on this list. All of the destinations included are safe and legal to visit and are located less than 1.5 hours away from the Strip. From forgotten mines to ghost towns, these are some of the best abandoned places to discover near Las Vegas.