Canada's Vibrant Island City Has A Charming Downtown With Local Shops, Cozy Cafes, And River Views

Although Victoria is the largest city on Vancouver Island and best known as the brunch capital of Canada, other fine destinations within this British Columbia haven await you. This includes Courtenay, located nearly a three-hour drive away from Victoria, which is nestled in the Courtenay River in Comox Valley. Famed for its natural beauty, Comox Valley is characterized by mountain scenery and lush forests. As such, it attracts several outdoor activity enthusiasts, but Courtenay can make for a relaxing, easy-going getaway for all kinds of travelers. One particular feature that draws visitors to this small city on Vancouver Island's East Coast is its downtown area, which largely spans between 4th and 12th Street.

Peppered with greenery and Hallmark-like charm, it's here where visitors can find a plethora of local shops and boutiques. "Whether you're looking for unique gifts, local artwork, or stylish clothing, there's something for everyone here," reads one Google review. The city's quaint ambiance is amplified by the many cafes that line Downtown Courtenay, where one can further experience Vancouver Island's serenity. And if that wasn't enough, much of Downtown Courtenay is just a couple of blocks west of the Courtenay River, meaning waterfront views are always within walking distance.

Downtown Courtenay is exceptionally walkable, but if you happen to have a car rental, free street parking is widely available in the area. In other words — shopping, dining, nature, and more are all readily available at your fingertips when you visit Courtenay.