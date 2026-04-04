Canada's Vibrant Island City Has A Charming Downtown With Local Shops, Cozy Cafes, And River Views
Although Victoria is the largest city on Vancouver Island and best known as the brunch capital of Canada, other fine destinations within this British Columbia haven await you. This includes Courtenay, located nearly a three-hour drive away from Victoria, which is nestled in the Courtenay River in Comox Valley. Famed for its natural beauty, Comox Valley is characterized by mountain scenery and lush forests. As such, it attracts several outdoor activity enthusiasts, but Courtenay can make for a relaxing, easy-going getaway for all kinds of travelers. One particular feature that draws visitors to this small city on Vancouver Island's East Coast is its downtown area, which largely spans between 4th and 12th Street.
Peppered with greenery and Hallmark-like charm, it's here where visitors can find a plethora of local shops and boutiques. "Whether you're looking for unique gifts, local artwork, or stylish clothing, there's something for everyone here," reads one Google review. The city's quaint ambiance is amplified by the many cafes that line Downtown Courtenay, where one can further experience Vancouver Island's serenity. And if that wasn't enough, much of Downtown Courtenay is just a couple of blocks west of the Courtenay River, meaning waterfront views are always within walking distance.
Downtown Courtenay is exceptionally walkable, but if you happen to have a car rental, free street parking is widely available in the area. In other words — shopping, dining, nature, and more are all readily available at your fingertips when you visit Courtenay.
Your day in Downtown Courtenay
Kickstart your day in Downtown Courtenay at Mudsharks Coffee Bar, a quaint cafe with brightly painted walls. In addition to java, this cozy joint with hints of coastal themes also serves breakfast fare, including bagels and sandwiches. Mudsharks Coffee Bar has table and counter seating, but it also features a covered outdoor patio decorated with string lights where you can enjoy a slow start to your morning outside. Once you're caffeinated, walk around Downtown Courtenay and see which shops call out to you. There are local businesses galore, such as The Collective Good, a colorful and meticulously curated store where you can purchase everything from handcrafted ceramics to umbrellas, with many items originating from British Columbia and all over Canada.
For many, shopping for local goods and visiting independent bookstores are essential when traveling. Luckily, Downtown Courtenay is home to Laughing Oyster Bookshop, established in 1974. Here, you can peruse the wooden shelves of this woman-owned establishment for works by Canadian authors and beyond. If you're into thrifting or sustainable fashion, check out Isla Consignment. Rated five stars on Google, many patrons say the second-hand shop has high-quality women's clothing and feels more like a boutique than a thrift store.
If exploring Downtown Courtenay has you craving a snack or a sweet treat, stop by Freya – Nordic baking & kaffe. This top-rated minimalist spot with hygge vibes is known for its croissants. For lunch or dinner, there are plenty of eateries to choose from in Downtown Courtenay. However, the rustic Atlas Cafe, whose menu items range from seafood to Mexican fare, is ranked among the best in the city on Tripadvisor. One reviewer on Google stated that it offers "amazing food with inspiration from around the world in a quaint and cozy atmosphere."
Soak up Courtenay's riverfront scenery
During your stay in Courtenay, be sure to bask in some of British Columbia's natural beauty — fortunately, you don't have to go far from Downtown Courtenay to do so. You could, for instance, make the short walk to Lewis Park, a green space with ample flora and views of the water. In the summer, when the weather in Courtenay warms up to the high 60s and 70s, you can rent tubes from Blue Toque Sports in the downtown area to traverse the river at your leisure.
You can also embark on a hike from Downtown Courtenay on a paved bike-friendly path known as the Courtenay Riverway. This scenic trail runs through the city, boasting both woodland and waterfront views of the Courtenay River and Comox Harbour (it's not uncommon to spot rabbits and other fauna here, as well). Plus, the Courtenay Riverway can lead you to Courtenay Marina Park, where reviewers on Google claim you can launch a kayak. If that piques your interest, you can conveniently rent kayaks at the nearby Comox Valley Kayaks. Note that the Courtenay Riverway is accessible from 6th Street, behind the Central Builders – Home Hardware Building Centre.
If you're already inspired to plan your adventure to Courtenay, good news: Comox Valley Airport (YQQ) is less than a 20-minute drive away from Courtenay. The airport offers direct flights to and from Vancouver, as well as other major cities in Canada. There's an assortment of accommodations near downtown Courtenay, with one popular option being Best Western The Westerly Hotel. Top rated on Tripadvisor, this three-star hotel is nestled right along the Courtenay Riverway. To learn about other Vancouver Island destinations, read about Bamfield, a seaside village with beaches and shipwrecks and Port Alberni, Canada's "ultimate fishing town" and seafood haven.