Georgia's Lakeside State Park Near Atlanta Is An Outdoor Haven For Fishing And Swimming

The state park is no one-trick pony. If fishing and boating aren't your idea of outdoor recreation, you can also enjoy a relaxing swim at the park's sandy and kid-friendly beach. It's located in the southeast section close to the visitor center and is called Lakeside Cove on Google Maps. "Such a beautiful park to swim, paddle board, or float. The dogs loved the water, too," one visitor wrote on Google. You'll find ample parking around the beach, as well as a playground area with picnic tables and grills.

If you need a break from the water, don't forget about the state park's various hiking trails. Routes range from easy half-mile treks to more challenging ones surpassing five miles. Choose the Lakeside Trail if you want gorgeous views of Lake Allatoona. This route is just under one mile long and takes you past a restored 1800s log home. Both the Iron Hill and White Tail trails also offer lake views, either from the shore or a small lookout point. The former is a decent four-mile loop that's also good for mountain bikers.

Whether you're swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, or all of the above at Red Top Mountain State Park, you may decide that one day here isn't enough. If that's the case, you can choose from camping or RV sites, rustic cottages, or the more luxurious Red Top Mountain Lodge as your accommodation. These range from $23 a night for camping sites to between $70 and $130 a night for cabins and rooms at the lodge. Anyone staying in a cabin or at the lodge also has access to a swimming pool. The state park is also only a 42-mile drive from the city, where you can stay at The Tess, Atlanta's boutique hotel with a rooftop pool.