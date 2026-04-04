Georgia's Lakeside State Park Near Atlanta Is An Outdoor Haven For Fishing And Swimming
Georgia is no slouch when it comes to beautiful nature. With places like Sawnee Mountain Preserve, a breathtaking forest with winding trails and sunset panoramas, the state is practically begging you to step outside and explore at your leisure. Another picturesque outdoor environment less than one hour's drive from Atlanta is Red Top Mountain State Park. It's the top-rated thing to do in Acworth, Georgia's charming Atlanta suburb with a historic downtown, on Tripadvisor namely because of its access to the 12,000-acre Lake Allatoona.
Lake Allatoona is a veritable boating and fishing paradise, home to a variety of bass species, as well as crappie, various catfish, sunfish, and walleye. Some fortunate anglers have managed to catch record-breaking fish in these placid waters over the years. A 52-pound blue catfish was caught in 2020, a 42-pound striped bass in 2002, and a 35-pound flathead catfish in 2008, according to official Lake Allatoona records. One fisherman even made state news for reeling in a record-breaking gar weighing over 27 pounds in 2023.
Visitors to Red Top Mountain State Park usually launch their boats, motorized or non-motorized, from ramps throughout the park (depending on water levels). If you don't have a boat, you can rent one from Park Marina, located in the state park's northern reaches where Allatoona Creek empties into the lake. They have a range of vessels for hire, including pontoon and deck boats, runabouts, WaveRunners, and double-decker yachts. You can also rent skiing, tubing, and other watersports gear, just in case the fish aren't biting. You don't necessarily need a boat to fish here either, with many anglers casting out from the shoreline.
Family-friendly swimming at Red Top Mountain State Park
The state park is no one-trick pony. If fishing and boating aren't your idea of outdoor recreation, you can also enjoy a relaxing swim at the park's sandy and kid-friendly beach. It's located in the southeast section close to the visitor center and is called Lakeside Cove on Google Maps. "Such a beautiful park to swim, paddle board, or float. The dogs loved the water, too," one visitor wrote on Google. You'll find ample parking around the beach, as well as a playground area with picnic tables and grills.
If you need a break from the water, don't forget about the state park's various hiking trails. Routes range from easy half-mile treks to more challenging ones surpassing five miles. Choose the Lakeside Trail if you want gorgeous views of Lake Allatoona. This route is just under one mile long and takes you past a restored 1800s log home. Both the Iron Hill and White Tail trails also offer lake views, either from the shore or a small lookout point. The former is a decent four-mile loop that's also good for mountain bikers.
Whether you're swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, or all of the above at Red Top Mountain State Park, you may decide that one day here isn't enough. If that's the case, you can choose from camping or RV sites, rustic cottages, or the more luxurious Red Top Mountain Lodge as your accommodation. These range from $23 a night for camping sites to between $70 and $130 a night for cabins and rooms at the lodge. Anyone staying in a cabin or at the lodge also has access to a swimming pool. The state park is also only a 42-mile drive from the city, where you can stay at The Tess, Atlanta's boutique hotel with a rooftop pool.