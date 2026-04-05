Nestled Between 3 Mighty Mountain Ranges Is Canada's Scenic Alpine Village For Outdoor Adventures

Travelers that are looking for an outdoor wonderland surrounded by famous parks, snowy mountain peaks, and pristine lakes should plan a trip to Valemount, British Columbia. A village with a population of 1,050, Valemount is located in the North Thompson Valley, at the junction of three mountain ranges: the Rockies, the Monashees, and the Cariboos.

Valemount might be small, but it's still big enough to host festivals and special events, along with providing an array of choices for visitors when it comes to lodging, food, and shopping. You'll be able to experience unique events like Valemountain Days, the Alpenglow 100 trail race, or the annual Valemount Fishing Derby. You can stay in a cozy resort, or pick from a choice of hotels and cabins.

Given the environment, there are also many opportunities for camping and RV parking. There are some famous names on the long list of national and provincial parks nearby, such as Jasper National Park, about 60 miles to the east. This is the largest national park in Canada's Rocky Mountains, but there's also plenty to explore just minutes away from town.