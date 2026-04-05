This Florida Beach Is Famous For Sea Turtle Nesting (Here's How To Watch)

With over 800 miles of white sand beaches, it can be hard to narrow down where to go for the ultimate Floridian escape. From partying on a sandbar to picnicking in a secret family-friendly paradise in the Florida Keys, knowing what you want to see and do will help you make your choice. Wildlife viewing is a major draw for Florida vacationers, too. However, some places bring different animals depending on the season.

Perhaps one of the most popular types of wildlife native to Florida is sea turtles, especially loggerhead turtles. If you want the chance to watch these incredible animals haul out onto the sand to lay eggs or even witness baby sea turtles emerge from their nests, Juno Beach is the place to go. This coastal town outside West Palm Beach is among the world's most densely populated sea turtle nesting grounds. Juno Beach's Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit that takes visitors on guided walks to see the nesting turtles in action from Tuesday through Saturday throughout June and July. Trips are usually around three hours long, starting at 9 p.m. Of course, there are no guarantees that you'll see a turtle, but you'll definitely get to learn about the issues sea turtles are facing in the wild and what the LMC is doing to help.