This Florida Beach Is Famous For Sea Turtle Nesting (Here's How To Watch)
With over 800 miles of white sand beaches, it can be hard to narrow down where to go for the ultimate Floridian escape. From partying on a sandbar to picnicking in a secret family-friendly paradise in the Florida Keys, knowing what you want to see and do will help you make your choice. Wildlife viewing is a major draw for Florida vacationers, too. However, some places bring different animals depending on the season.
Perhaps one of the most popular types of wildlife native to Florida is sea turtles, especially loggerhead turtles. If you want the chance to watch these incredible animals haul out onto the sand to lay eggs or even witness baby sea turtles emerge from their nests, Juno Beach is the place to go. This coastal town outside West Palm Beach is among the world's most densely populated sea turtle nesting grounds. Juno Beach's Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is a nonprofit that takes visitors on guided walks to see the nesting turtles in action from Tuesday through Saturday throughout June and July. Trips are usually around three hours long, starting at 9 p.m. Of course, there are no guarantees that you'll see a turtle, but you'll definitely get to learn about the issues sea turtles are facing in the wild and what the LMC is doing to help.
Take a tour of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center to learn more about conservation
Given that nearly all species of sea turtle are at risk of extinction, Loggerhead Marinelife Center has strict rules for its turtle walks, according to The Palm Beach Post. Light is disorienting for sea turtles, which means phones must be put away. Flashlights and photography are not allowed either. Visitors are recommended to wear dark clothing to blend in with the night and must stay at least 30 feet away from any turtle activity.
Nesting season in Juno Beach lasts from March 1 to October 31, with the most nestings occurring throughout June and July. But even if you don't visit during these months, the LMC is open year-round. Aside from hosting turtle walks, this organization educates the public on wildlife conservation, collects research data to support conservation efforts worldwide, and its rescue center helps injured turtles get back out into the wild. See the LMC's hard work for yourself at one of their daily Ocean Discovery Shows or take a guided tour of the facility to meet some of the turtles under their care. The organization also offers daytime beach trips during which you can learn about coastal ecosystems and conservation efforts from LMC staff. For more educational marine life experiences, consider visiting the wholesome Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, which helps injured turtles.