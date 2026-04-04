Michigan's Tiny Village Is Perfect For Lake Fun
They don't call Michigan the Great Lakes State for nothing. Flanked by four of the five massive inland seas — Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Erie — the state of Michigan harbors the longest stretch of freshwater coastline in the entire world, according to the University of Michigan. Tucked away in the northwestern corner of the Lower Peninsula, the village of Bear Lake is just a stone's throw away from lake action. The community is only a few miles inland from the sweeping shoreline of Lake Michigan and is also favored for its proximity to the Manistee National Forest and the Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club — one of the most scenic golf courses in Michigan.
As you probably guessed from its name, Bear Lake also offers up its own lake fun, hugging the southern shore of its smaller namesake body of water, right along U.S. Route 31. Aside from the stunning lake views, the rural community has a close-knit, homey feel, rivaling any of the spots on our list of Michigan's picture-perfect towns full of small-town magic.
Just over 300 residents live in the village, per World Population Review, many of whom are descendants of the town's founding families. Of course, the lands of this Manistee County hamlet were home to Native American tribes long before settlers put down roots in the 1860s. Once a bustling lumber hub in its heyday, the community now serves as a peaceful summer retreat on Bear Lake and the Michigan wilds beyond.
Cruise along the waters of Bear Lake, Michigan
The waters of Bear Lake in Manistee County — not to be confused with Bear Lake in Michigan's Kalkaska County, roughly 70 miles away — are nowhere near the size of Lake Michigan and its great counterparts. But the place is definitely still big on adventure nonetheless. Bear Lake covers about 1,750 acres and is an all-sport lake. If you enjoy wakeboarding, waterskiing, and other thrilling paddle adventures, you're in for a good time. Always tackle the waters responsibly, and be sure to read up on Michigan's boating regulations.
A handful of public access points can be found around the lake, including off Division Street, Seventh Street, 13 Mile Road, and South Shore Drive (note that they're tucked away in residential areas and can be a bit tricky to find). A boat ramp can also be found off Milarch Road on the northwest corners of the lake. If you need any gear, Singing Water Pontoon and Paddle in the nearby village of Onekama has pontoon boats, stand-up paddleboards, and kayaks available to rent and will deliver to Bear Lake at no extra charge, as of the time of writing.
Where to stay and eat in Bear Lake, Michigan
The village of Bear Lake doesn't have much, but it is comfortable for a short stay in a quaint community. Motel Bear Lake has high marks online, boasting a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on Google. In addition to the cleanliness and service, many guests rave about the establishment's vintage aesthetic. "We loved our stay at Motel Bear Lake! The room was the perfect blend of retro and modern, super clean and cozy," one user shares. The motel has an outdoor swimming pool, open seasonally, and even an on-site garden.
If you don't mind using a vacation rental site, Airbnb has a plethora of properties to rent, including lakefront homes with private docks. You'll also find 31 rig-friendly campsites at the Hopkins Park Campground. Perched right on the lake, this place is up there with some of the best lesser-known RV destinations across America. The campground is open seasonally from April to October and has a playground for kids, a dedicated swim area, and a dock to launch a boat.
While you won't have a large amount of culinary offerings, there are some good eats around, too. Lakeside Cafe is a local favorite, serving up comfort food staples for breakfast and lunch. "Absolutely delicious breakfast! Come early because this place fills fast!" one visitor writes on Tripadvisor. Grille 44, near the Saddle Up Gas and Grocery store, also has rave reviews for its fun sports atmosphere and savory bar food. The village hosts events throughout the year for holidays, including parades for the Fourth of July, community yard sales, and concerts on the lake. Check out Bear Lake's online schedule of events to see what's on the calendar ahead of your trip.