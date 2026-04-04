Michigan's Tiny Village Is Perfect For Lake Fun

They don't call Michigan the Great Lakes State for nothing. Flanked by four of the five massive inland seas — Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Erie — the state of Michigan harbors the longest stretch of freshwater coastline in the entire world, according to the University of Michigan. Tucked away in the northwestern corner of the Lower Peninsula, the village of Bear Lake is just a stone's throw away from lake action. The community is only a few miles inland from the sweeping shoreline of Lake Michigan and is also favored for its proximity to the Manistee National Forest and the Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club — one of the most scenic golf courses in Michigan.

As you probably guessed from its name, Bear Lake also offers up its own lake fun, hugging the southern shore of its smaller namesake body of water, right along U.S. Route 31. Aside from the stunning lake views, the rural community has a close-knit, homey feel, rivaling any of the spots on our list of Michigan's picture-perfect towns full of small-town magic.

Just over 300 residents live in the village, per World Population Review, many of whom are descendants of the town's founding families. Of course, the lands of this Manistee County hamlet were home to Native American tribes long before settlers put down roots in the 1860s. Once a bustling lumber hub in its heyday, the community now serves as a peaceful summer retreat on Bear Lake and the Michigan wilds beyond.