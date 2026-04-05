Florida's Charming Orlando Suburb Has Lake Views, Fishing, And Natural Beauty

On the surface, it may seem like Orlando is just one giant suburban sprawl made up of theme parks, strip malls, and lots and lots of traffic. However, sitting just west of the tourist madness is one of Central Florida's most charming suburbs, a place where the past is still cherished, the lake views and fishing are spectacular, and the natural beauty is simply stunning. Few people have heard of the town of Oakland, which sits between Orlando's booming suburb of Winter Garden, a lakeside city with a vibrant downtown, and Clermont, and just north of the upscale enclave of Windermere. Even though it has a healthy population of over 3,600 residents, it's one of those towns where if you blink, you'll probably miss it as you're speeding along West Colonial Drive (State Road 50).

But, if you have some time in your hectic schedule, make the turn onto South Tubb Street, which will take you into the heart of this historic hidden gem. After the Civil War, the town was officially incorporated in 1887; but after a fire destroyed most of the town's business district, and winter freezes damaged the surrounding orange groves through the 1890s, it seemed as if Oakland's fate was cursed. But in a lot of ways, it was a blessing in disguise. When you look at Oakland today, you'll see a town that still has its historic bones, a place that's managed to escape the modern suburbia that now defines many of the towns that surround Orlando.