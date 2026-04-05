Florida's Charming Orlando Suburb Has Lake Views, Fishing, And Natural Beauty
On the surface, it may seem like Orlando is just one giant suburban sprawl made up of theme parks, strip malls, and lots and lots of traffic. However, sitting just west of the tourist madness is one of Central Florida's most charming suburbs, a place where the past is still cherished, the lake views and fishing are spectacular, and the natural beauty is simply stunning. Few people have heard of the town of Oakland, which sits between Orlando's booming suburb of Winter Garden, a lakeside city with a vibrant downtown, and Clermont, and just north of the upscale enclave of Windermere. Even though it has a healthy population of over 3,600 residents, it's one of those towns where if you blink, you'll probably miss it as you're speeding along West Colonial Drive (State Road 50).
But, if you have some time in your hectic schedule, make the turn onto South Tubb Street, which will take you into the heart of this historic hidden gem. After the Civil War, the town was officially incorporated in 1887; but after a fire destroyed most of the town's business district, and winter freezes damaged the surrounding orange groves through the 1890s, it seemed as if Oakland's fate was cursed. But in a lot of ways, it was a blessing in disguise. When you look at Oakland today, you'll see a town that still has its historic bones, a place that's managed to escape the modern suburbia that now defines many of the towns that surround Orlando.
The historic charm and natural beauty of Oakland, FL
The best way to explore this historic suburb is to get out of the car and walk the streets. The downtown is quaint and shaded, and you'll find a small park with a beautiful fountain offering a respite from Central Florida's punishing heat. This charming spot acts as a living gallery to "Old Florida," with huge moss-draped live oaks covering the brick streets and acting as a protector to the historic architecture, such as the historic town hall, situated within the former bank of Oakland, which was built in 1911. If you ask any of the residents of this underrated suburb, they'll tell you that Oakland's real main street isn't one built for cars, it's built for bikes and feet.
The West Orange Trail passes right through Oakland's heart and serves as a social hub for bikers, morning joggers, and families taking in the rare country air. Thanks to its route, no neighborhood is far from a trailhead, and it links Oaklanders to Winter Garden and even Clermont (via the South Lake Trail). Oakland is the perfect definition of a "trail town," where the trail is the town's heartbeat. The West Orange Trail will also link you to one of the Orlando area's most underrated attractions, the Oakland Nature Preserve. At 150 acres, the preserve has nature trails where you can hear the rhythmic call of ospreys and the wind rustling through the sawgrass. Take the Boardwalk Trail all the way to the overlook at Lake Apopka to get a soul-stirring view of one of Central Florida's largest lakes.
A charming small town between two lakes
Oakland is blessed to be located between two of the Orlando area's most scenic lakes — the popular Lake Apopka and the lesser-known Johns Lake on the town's southern end. Lake Apopka is large, covering over 30,000 acres in northwest Orange County. Oakland sits on the southern shore of the massive lake, and most people take in the view of Lake Apopka from the overlook with the Oakland Nature Preserve, but if you're looking for a place to fish at the lake, Jake Voss Pier is the spot to be.
Sitting right on the end of North Tubb Street, the pier is another great spot to take in the scenic beauty of the lake, and catch a fish or two. The best time to catch fish at the pier is in the early mornings or late afternoon, which will help you avoid the harshness of the Central Florida sun. Expect to reel in largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill.
For a more secluded lake, go south to Johns Lake. While not as big as Lake Apopka, it is just as beautiful — and it's here you'll find great bass fishing. Johns Lake Conservation Area, located on Avalon Road in nearby Winter Garden, is a popular place to go on a wet hiking trail to the shoreline. Along the way, you'll see diverse plants such as the Duck Potato and wildlife that will make you forget that you're within a busy, sprawling metropolitan region.