Florida's 5 Safest Orlando Suburbs In 2026 To Visit, According To Data

Orlando, Florida, is the most visited city in America and one of the most popular destinations in the world. If you're one of the more than 75 million people traveling to Orlando this year, you might be wondering how safe this sprawling city actually is. Well, Orlando is safer than about 78% of U.S. cities, with fluctuating crime rates in different neighborhoods. The areas with the most tourists like those with theme parks rank high for safety, but what if you're going to the suburbs? Based on data including crime reports and neighborhood reviews from Niche and other sources, as well as compelling things to do for visitors, five suburbs come up on top for safety and attractions worth a trip.

There are plenty of reasons to head outside the tourism corridor like accommodation, a meeting, or simply looking for the best things to do in Orlando besides Disney World. The suburbs discussed here range in size, location, and activities, but one thing they have in common is safety. That being said, it's good to know that property crime is the most common type of offense, with car theft of particular concern. This means taking precautions like not leaving anything visible when you leave your car no matter what neighborhood you're in. With the crowds that Orlando sees, and the metro area being one of the country's fastest-growing, the city and its suburbs do a fantastic job of crime prevention. Here's more on five of the city's safest suburbs and why they're good places to visit.