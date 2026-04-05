Tucked Between Concord And Hanover Is New Hampshire's Lovely State Park For Scenic Trails And Mountain Views

When you arrive at Rollins State Park, you'll find a tollhouse on Kearsarge Mountain Road. This marks the beginning of a 3.5-mile scenic auto road that climbs up to the "Garden" on the south side of the mountain. This lovely picnic and parking area is framed by granite ledges and shady trees. It also has incredible views, which include high peaks (Mount Monadnock, Pack Monadnock, Crotched Mountain, and the Uncanoonuc Mountains) in New Hampshire, as well as hills, river valleys, and coastal plains in both New Hampshire and neighboring Massachusetts. On a clear day, you can even see the skyline of Boston in the distance.

Since Rollins State Park is a day-use park, you must pay an entrance fee at the tollhouse. The day-use fee is $4 for people 12 and over, and $2 for ages 6-11. Though the scenic auto road is typically only open from the beginning of May to the beginning of November, you can still hike into the state park during the off-season when it isn't staffed.

Getting to Rollins State Park is simple. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), the largest airport in New Hampshire, is less than 45 miles away in Manchester. Since the airport receives flights from mostly East Coast cities, you may also want to check out Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Flights from all over the world land at this larger airport, which is still only an hour and a half from Warner. Regardless of where you land, be sure to grab a rental car to enjoy the park's scenic drive.