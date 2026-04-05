Tucked Between Concord And Hanover Is New Hampshire's Lovely State Park For Scenic Trails And Mountain Views
New Hampshire is, remarkably, still covered with forests. Roughly 80% of the New England state remains undeveloped, according to the University of New Hampshire. That makes its 93 state parks the perfect spots to enjoy gorgeous mountain views. For quiet hiking trails, head to Rollins State Park, hidden between Concord and Hanover.
Rollins State Park is in Warner, a mountain-framed town boasting festivals, hikes, and historic structures. It is a tiny town home to fewer than 350 people. Though it sounds remote, Warner is less than 25 miles away from Concord, the capital of New Hampshire, where you'll find the ultimate blend of historic charm and nature. Then, if you head less than 50 miles in the opposite direction, you will discover Hanover, a charming and picturesque New Hampshire town that's home to Dartmouth College, one of the Ivy League universities.
This state park sits on the southern slope of Mount Kearsarge, one of the oldest mountains in the Granite State. The nearly 3,000-foot mountain was shaped by retreating glaciers, which left marks on the granite boulders that you can still see along the trails. The mountainous land was purchased to be protected in 1918, and it first became Rollins Memorial Park, named after former Governor Frank W. Rollins. Once the park was handed over to the state, it was renamed in 1950. Rollins State Park is now home to a variety of hiking trails and scenic drives, and it serves as a wonderful place to reconnect with nature.
Follow a scenic road in Rollins State Park
When you arrive at Rollins State Park, you'll find a tollhouse on Kearsarge Mountain Road. This marks the beginning of a 3.5-mile scenic auto road that climbs up to the "Garden" on the south side of the mountain. This lovely picnic and parking area is framed by granite ledges and shady trees. It also has incredible views, which include high peaks (Mount Monadnock, Pack Monadnock, Crotched Mountain, and the Uncanoonuc Mountains) in New Hampshire, as well as hills, river valleys, and coastal plains in both New Hampshire and neighboring Massachusetts. On a clear day, you can even see the skyline of Boston in the distance.
Since Rollins State Park is a day-use park, you must pay an entrance fee at the tollhouse. The day-use fee is $4 for people 12 and over, and $2 for ages 6-11. Though the scenic auto road is typically only open from the beginning of May to the beginning of November, you can still hike into the state park during the off-season when it isn't staffed.
Getting to Rollins State Park is simple. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT), the largest airport in New Hampshire, is less than 45 miles away in Manchester. Since the airport receives flights from mostly East Coast cities, you may also want to check out Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). Flights from all over the world land at this larger airport, which is still only an hour and a half from Warner. Regardless of where you land, be sure to grab a rental car to enjoy the park's scenic drive.
Hike for sweeping mountain views
The views in Rollins State Park, amazingly, only get more impressive once you start hiking. At the end of the scenic drive, you can choose between the Lincoln and Rollins Trails for your hike. Though more direct, the Lincoln Trail has steep, rocky sections that some people may find difficult. The second option is the slightly longer Rollins Trail, which swings to the east on a gravel path, so you don't have to climb over as many rocks. You can also combine the two trails, using the Mount Kearsarge via Rollins and Lincoln Trail, into a 1-mile loop.
Both trails lead to the top of Mount Kearsarge. Just before the summit, you'll find a cell tower and a fire tower, which you're allowed to climb when a state park staff member is present. It's then just a short walk to the peak, where you'll find exposed rocks and a view that expands to include the White Mountains to the north and Vermont's Green Mountains to the west. Since photos won't do it justice later, just take a silent moment to enjoy the spectacular sight.
You'll know it's time to leave when the weather starts to change. Be prepared, since this happens quickly on the summit of Mount Kearsarge. You can follow either the Lincoln or Rollins Trails back to the "Garden" or head down the mountain's northwest slope into adjacent Winslow State Park. Be sure to pause for more mountain views along the way.