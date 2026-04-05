Alabama's Underrated State Park With A Beach And Camping Is A Lake Gem Scheduled To Re-Open In 2026

The 250-acre Lake Lurleen is the main draw, and it provides ample opportunity for recreation, especially during the area's warmer months between April and October when highs are typically between 74 F and 91 F. These pleasant average temperatures coincide nicely with the park's re-opening scheduled for sometime in spring 2026. While cooler temperatures are a fantastic time for traversing the 23 miles of moderate to difficult multi-use trails that take you along the banks of Lake Lurleen, warmer weather means spending your days swimming at the beach, fishing from the pier, renting a boat or paddleboat, and enjoying a picnic by the lake.

New and improved campsites with modern amenities will make an overnight trip even better. Tent and RV sites are nestled among tall pines that keep the campground shaded, and many sites have breathtaking lake views. If you want to explore the park but prefer not to camp or rent a new cabin, Tuscaloosa offers several hotel options as a 12-minute drive away, ensuring every travel preference is covered. Lake Lurleen State Park's exact re-opening date hasn't been revealed yet, but keep an eye on its Facebook page and official website for updates so you can secure your spot at the campground or in Tuscaloosa to enjoy this lake gem.