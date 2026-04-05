Alabama's Underrated State Park With A Beach And Camping Is A Lake Gem Scheduled To Re-Open In 2026
Alabama has more than one of the best beaches on the Gulf Coast, like the underrated 'Pleasure Island' with its beautiful white sands, but you can also enjoy quiet, lakeside beaches at some of Alabama's underrated forests and state parks. Lake Lulreen State Park, which is just 20 minutes from Tuscaloosa, is set to reopen in spring 2026, and it's generating a buzz. Comments from one Facebook post about the park's re-opening read "This has always been my favorite campground. I can't wait for it to open," and "Great! Love Lake Lurleen!" According to the Lake Lurleen State Park-Alabama Facebook page, the park closed January 29, 2025, for renovations.
Since Lake Lurleen first opened as a state park in 1972, it hasn't received many updates. When Lake Lurleen was awarded $15 million to fund a renovation project, Alabama State Parks Director Mathew Capps told Business Alabama that "people didn't want anything to be changed there, just improved." Although park visitors can still access 15 miles of hiking trails from a temporary parking lot off Lake Lurleen Road, the main entrance gate has been closed throughout construction. When this Alabama state park re-opens in spring 2026, visitors can once again relax and recreate in the park's more than 1,600 acres, which includes the 250-acre Lake Lurleen, 23 miles of trails, a swimming beach, and 91 developed campsites.
What's new at Lake Lurleen State Park?
Many changes and upgrades are happening at Lake Lurleen State Park that visitors should know about before they go. A bonus for Alabama residents is that they can now book a campsite at Lake Lurleen 13 months in advance, giving residents an extra month over out-of-state residents to get their site. Alabama residents will also get more flexibility with dates and pricing when booking a campsite, giving Alabamians planning a stay an edge. There will also be small cabins in addition to RV campsites, something the park never had before.
In mid-January, a construction crew member told WVUA 23 that six bathhouses were complete, with four still in the works. Mathew Capps reported to Business Alabama, "We're making the campsites bigger with full utilities and Wi-Fi. We're creating a new playground and restroom facilities, and a new entrance gate. We're really excited about this project!" Upgrades visitors won't see but will still appreciate include improving Lake Lurleen's infrastructure. So in addition to getting Wi-Fi, this underrated state park is improving its water, sewer, and electrical systems for an overall better visitor experience.
How (and when) to enjoy Lake Lurleen State Park
The 250-acre Lake Lurleen is the main draw, and it provides ample opportunity for recreation, especially during the area's warmer months between April and October when highs are typically between 74 F and 91 F. These pleasant average temperatures coincide nicely with the park's re-opening scheduled for sometime in spring 2026. While cooler temperatures are a fantastic time for traversing the 23 miles of moderate to difficult multi-use trails that take you along the banks of Lake Lurleen, warmer weather means spending your days swimming at the beach, fishing from the pier, renting a boat or paddleboat, and enjoying a picnic by the lake.
New and improved campsites with modern amenities will make an overnight trip even better. Tent and RV sites are nestled among tall pines that keep the campground shaded, and many sites have breathtaking lake views. If you want to explore the park but prefer not to camp or rent a new cabin, Tuscaloosa offers several hotel options as a 12-minute drive away, ensuring every travel preference is covered. Lake Lurleen State Park's exact re-opening date hasn't been revealed yet, but keep an eye on its Facebook page and official website for updates so you can secure your spot at the campground or in Tuscaloosa to enjoy this lake gem.