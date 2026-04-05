Canada's Stunning New Brunswick National Park Is An Outdoor Haven With Warm-Water Beaches, Camping, And Hiking
With 48 national parks and national park reserves, Canada is a top destination for a scenic getaway. While some Canadian national parks, like Banff, are known for majestic mountains and blue waters, others are home to prairie or coastal landscapes. And one of the best ways to experience incredible beaches and diverse scenery is with a visit to Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick.
Kouchibouguac is a paradise for nature lovers. The terrain here is an interesting mix of beach, estuary, wetlands, and forest — paddling and biking are popular, as is fishing, particularly clam fishing from May to September. Stay up late and stargaze — La Source is one of the best spots in the park for stargazing — as Kouchibouguac is also a Dark Sky Preserve. You may spot wildlife like deer, river otters, grey seals, or even moose; birders should keep an eye out for the endangered piping plover on the coast. Besides these outdoor activities, Kouchibouguac National Park is especially great for swimming, hiking, and camping.
Where to swim and hike at Kouchibouguac National Park
One of the best things to do at Kouchibouguac is swimming at the warm-water beaches — there are two main beaches here, Kellys Beach and Callanders Beach. The water here is some of the warmest saltwater north of Virginia, so it's perfect for swimming and wading in the summer months. Kellys Beach has sand dunes and a long boardwalk, while Callanders Beach has a shallow lagoon, separated from the sea, which makes it an excellent choice for wading and paddling. If you want to try clam fishing (and have a permit), head to the golden sand at Callanders.
Hikers will love getting out on the trail — there are a number of routes through the various coast, river, woodland, bog, and salt marsh landscapes. The short Kellys Beach Boardwalk trail, running to the beach and back, is the most popular trail in the park. Experience the bog landscape on the slightly longer Bog Trail, a loop that includes an observation tower with superb views. Early morning hikers may even be lucky enough to spot a moose here. See more wildlife, like ospreys and bald eagles, on the 3.2-mile Osprey Trail, which goes through the forest and along the coast. If you have the time and energy, you can probably knock out all three in a single day.
Planning your trip to Kouchibouguac
Pitch up at one of the campgrounds in Kouchibouguac National Park and spend a night in the great outdoors. The largest campsite in the park is South Kouchibouguac, which has 311 campsites — some sites have electricity, water, and sewer, some have only electricity, and some are unserviced. Amenities include bathrooms with showers, fire pits, and kitchen shelters. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the campground, saying, "The camp spots are spacious and private. We had a full-service site. The shower house is state-of-the-art."
If you'd prefer the luxury of four walls, reserve one of the oTENTiks, which are basic cabins sleeping up to six guests. For a quieter experience, Côte-à-Fabien Campground is smaller but stunning, with 31 unserviced sites along the scenic lagoon. There are also three backcountry camping locations, one of which — Pointe-à-Maxime — is accessible only by canoe or kayak.
Kouchibouguac is an hour drive from Moncton, which has the most convenient major airport for visiting the area, Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. The park is not accessible by public transport, so you'll need a car to get here and explore the area. Park fees for Kouchibouguac vary based on the time of year — peak season is more expensive than shoulder season. Looking to spend even more time in New Brunswick? Take a trip to the coastal fairytale town of St. Martins or Shediac, known as Canada's "Lobster Capital of the World."