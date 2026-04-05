Canada's Stunning New Brunswick National Park Is An Outdoor Haven With Warm-Water Beaches, Camping, And Hiking

Pitch up at one of the campgrounds in Kouchibouguac National Park and spend a night in the great outdoors. The largest campsite in the park is South Kouchibouguac, which has 311 campsites — some sites have electricity, water, and sewer, some have only electricity, and some are unserviced. Amenities include bathrooms with showers, fire pits, and kitchen shelters. One Tripadvisor reviewer praised the campground, saying, "The camp spots are spacious and private. We had a full-service site. The shower house is state-of-the-art."

If you'd prefer the luxury of four walls, reserve one of the oTENTiks, which are basic cabins sleeping up to six guests. For a quieter experience, Côte-à-Fabien Campground is smaller but stunning, with 31 unserviced sites along the scenic lagoon. There are also three backcountry camping locations, one of which — Pointe-à-Maxime — is accessible only by canoe or kayak.

Kouchibouguac is an hour drive from Moncton, which has the most convenient major airport for visiting the area, Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport. The park is not accessible by public transport, so you'll need a car to get here and explore the area. Park fees for Kouchibouguac vary based on the time of year — peak season is more expensive than shoulder season. Looking to spend even more time in New Brunswick? Take a trip to the coastal fairytale town of St. Martins or Shediac, known as Canada's "Lobster Capital of the World."