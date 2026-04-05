Near The Banks Of The Mississippi Is A Once-Thriving Port City That Is Now An Eerie Abandoned Ghost Town

Every ghost town in the U.S. lures visitors with haunting buildings and a tragic history — and Rodney, Mississippi has both. Just two miles from the Mississippi River, this forgotten historic town was a once-thriving 19th-century river port along the southwest border with Louisiana. Accessible only by rural backroads, the town today is a hallmark of a ghost town with abandoned churches, a cemetery, and a commercial district draped in moss and impacted by occasional flooding. It's an eerie relic of a place that once played a significant role in the nation's development and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Originally called Petit Gulf during its prime, the town's decline was essentially a perfect storm of illness, military conflict, Mother Nature, and the expansion of the railroad. Multiple yellow fever outbreaks in the 1840s led to deaths and forced a mass exodus of residents. Then, during the Civil War in 1863, things took a dramatic turn when Confederate troops captured Union sailors from the USS Rattler who were attending a service at Rodney Presbyterian Church — the Rattler then opened fire on the church and town. If that wasn't enough, a massive fire in 1869 destroyed a major section of town, gutting local infrastructure.

Geographical shifts and a bit of bad luck eventually led to the town's final major abandonment. In 1870, a sandbar nudged the Mississippi River two miles west, leaving Rodney high and dry without its port. To add insult to injury, a new railroad was built in the 1880s through Fayette, which sits 16 miles away, rerouting the area's commerce and leaving Rodney behind. All of this created the ultimate recipe for a ghost town.