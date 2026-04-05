The AARP Says This Vibrant West Coast Gem Is The Best Big City In America For Retirees (If You Can Afford It)

Reports often suggest that Americans relocating for retirement are escaping the noisy, bustling, and expensive city where they made their livelihood to replace it with a quieter, more relaxed pace of life in the countryside. But the proverbial traffic doesn't have to be one way. And according to the AARP, one of America's most vibrant and iconic cities, San Francisco, is the best large urban area in the country for older adults to live. The AARP report praised San Francisco's convenience and sense of community, noting the city's solid public transport network, residents' access to parks, libraries, and amenities, and the abundant opportunities for social interaction.

Living out the autumn of your years in the Bay Area comes with a proviso, though: First, make sure you can afford it. According to Payscale, the average rent in San Francisco is more than $4,000 a month, while utilities cost around 50% higher than the national average. A WalletHub report ranked San Francisco the third-best food city in America — a boon to any potential emigre — yet it's also one of the most expensive, for residents and visitors alike. Recent data from GoBankingRates placed San Francisco as the most expensive tourist destination in California.

The steep costs of life in San Francisco are difficult to circumvent, but in return, you get access to a place that's long been regarded as one of the most fun cities in America. There's the top-drawer food scene, replete with Michelin-starred restaurants and cosmopolitan gastronomic neighborhoods like the Richmond and the Mission District. You could spend an afternoon strolling along the lively, historic streets of Haight-Ashbury, still redolent with the countercultural atmosphere that put it on the map in the 1960s. You can also enjoy the Bay Area's wind-swept beaches and the year-round temperate weather that typifies this stretch of America's West Coast.