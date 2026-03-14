5 Once-Thriving Military Sites Transformed Into Scenic Escapes Now Worth Visiting, According To Research

Even if you're not particularly interested in the tools of warfare or how the great battles of the past were fought, it shouldn't preclude you from visiting America's former military sites. Across the country, you can find old fortifications and defense bases — once heavily guarded, primed for battle, and protecting military secrets — that have been transformed into scenic destinations. Often this is thanks to the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process, whereby military infrastructure is shuttered, repurposed, and opened to the public. As a result, infrastructure from the Civil, World, and Cold wars has been incorporated into its surrounding environment.

There are old naval yards in the Bay Area that now serve as leisure and commercial districts, and Cold War-era nuclear missile silos scattered across the Great Plains. In Washington, you'll find an artillery post turned state park, and in New York, a fort that's now a 226-acre recreation area overlooking the city's iconic harbor. While in Florida, an advanced missile site in the sprawling Everglades has now been integrated into the national park.

Often, the bellicose history of these spaces is at odds with the tranquility of their modern settings. But if anything, such juxtaposition makes them more interesting. The following five open-to-the-public sites, selected using information from local tourism boards and governing bodies, like the National Parks Service, are cases in point.