National Parks Where You're Most Likely To See A Bald Eagle

There's really no wildlife experience that matches seeing a bald eagle, not only because of its American symbolism, but also because these majestic birds were nearly extinct just 50 years ago. The bald eagle population has since rebounded quite extraordinarily, although you're still less likely to spot one than in George Washington's time. Today, national parks are the best place to spot rare wildlife, and this is especially true for the bald eagle as these areas provide essential distance from human activity, which eagles are highly sensitive to according to the National Parks Service (NPS).

A list made by the birding app Birda.org (reported by Fox Weather) used data from its users to rank the five national parks that have the most sightings of bald eagles. The top park is Maine's Acadia National Park, famed for its postcard-worthy scenery of forested peaks and the sea. In fact, one thing all of the five ranked parks have in common is being either close to the ocean or having water habitats within them — that's no surprise in light of the fact that, as the NPS states, these birds of prey feed primarily on fish. Another natural element that attracts these birds is mature forest for nesting, particularly coniferous or hardwood trees, and, as you'll see, the five most bald eagle-friendly national parks share this in common, too.