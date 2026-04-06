Georgia's Secluded Cumberland Island Inn Is A Wildly Romantic Getaway Amidst Pristine Nature

Lying off the coast of southern Georgia is Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island full of wild horses. Here, Spanish moss is draped from ancient oak trees, and ocean waves buffet the untouched miles of beach. Amidst this natural beauty is just one hotel, the historic Greyfield Inn, which ensures that Cumberland Island feels like its guests' private hideaway. This elegant mansion was built in 1900 by Thomas Carnegie, the brother and business partner of steel baron Andrew Carnegie, as a wedding gift for his daughter. Though the stately residence became an inn in the 1960s, it retains the ambiance of a private home and is still owned by descendants of the Carnegie family.

Encompassing about 200 acres in the heart of the island, the inn is a wildly romantic destination for couples. Not only was it originally built as a wedding gift, it was also the site of one of the most famous weddings in history. In 1996, John F. Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bessette on Cumberland Island, and the couple held their wedding reception at the inn. Today, this secluded retreat promises an intimate setting with just 15 accommodations spread between the main inn and two cottages. Delicious Southern meals are included in the nightly rate, and beyond the inn, guests can explore the beaches, trails, waterways, and historic landmarks of Cumberland Island.

Traveling to Greyfield Inn is part of the journey, as it is only accessible by boat. From the harbor in Fernandina Beach, a welcoming under-the-radar Florida port city, the inn's private boat will whisk you to the island in about 45 minutes. The inn is open year-round, and all-inclusive nightly rates range from $995 to $1,350 with a 2-night minimum.