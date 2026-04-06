Georgia's Secluded Cumberland Island Inn Is A Wildly Romantic Getaway Amidst Pristine Nature
Lying off the coast of southern Georgia is Cumberland Island, Georgia's largest barrier island full of wild horses. Here, Spanish moss is draped from ancient oak trees, and ocean waves buffet the untouched miles of beach. Amidst this natural beauty is just one hotel, the historic Greyfield Inn, which ensures that Cumberland Island feels like its guests' private hideaway. This elegant mansion was built in 1900 by Thomas Carnegie, the brother and business partner of steel baron Andrew Carnegie, as a wedding gift for his daughter. Though the stately residence became an inn in the 1960s, it retains the ambiance of a private home and is still owned by descendants of the Carnegie family.
Encompassing about 200 acres in the heart of the island, the inn is a wildly romantic destination for couples. Not only was it originally built as a wedding gift, it was also the site of one of the most famous weddings in history. In 1996, John F. Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bessette on Cumberland Island, and the couple held their wedding reception at the inn. Today, this secluded retreat promises an intimate setting with just 15 accommodations spread between the main inn and two cottages. Delicious Southern meals are included in the nightly rate, and beyond the inn, guests can explore the beaches, trails, waterways, and historic landmarks of Cumberland Island.
Traveling to Greyfield Inn is part of the journey, as it is only accessible by boat. From the harbor in Fernandina Beach, a welcoming under-the-radar Florida port city, the inn's private boat will whisk you to the island in about 45 minutes. The inn is open year-round, and all-inclusive nightly rates range from $995 to $1,350 with a 2-night minimum.
Historic accommodations and delicious dining at Greyfield Inn
Staying at Greyfield Inn is like stepping back in time. The interiors reflect the faded elegance of a bygone era with Persian rugs, mahogany antiques, and painted Carnegie family portraits. Furthermore, the inn lacks both WiFi and phones, encouraging conversation and connection. The 15 rooms and suites embrace its old-world aesthetic with design touches such as four-poster canopy beds and free-standing tubs enclosed by a curtain. While some guests remark that the inn's decor is in need of renovation, others adore the old-fashioned charm and sense of place. "There are not enough superlatives to describe the Greyfield," raved a Google reviewer. "Everything about it was delightful. Perfect service, romantic but simple accommodation, breathtaking surroundings, and exciting activities."
Dining on property is a special experience with three meals included in the nightly rate. Days begin with a bountiful breakfast, from fresh fruit to fluffy pancakes, to fuel up for active Cumberland Island adventures. In lieu of a formal lunch, picnic baskets are packed and given to guests to enjoy on the sandy beach or in other hidden corners of the island. By 6 p.m., everyone gathers back in the lavish living room for drinks, such as a classic mint julep or glass of wine from the inn's cellar, and light bites, before a three-course dinner served in the candlelit dining room. Much of the produce is grown in the inn's on-site garden, and the Southern cuisine honors the bounty of the island, from fresh shrimp to local oysters.
Nature adventures around Cumberland Island
Cumberland Island is renowned for its pristine nature, including nearly 10,000 acres of protected Wilderness as part of the Cumberland Island National Seashore. Here, couples can spend their days discovering the island's stunning setting. The island's eastern coast is 18 miles of idyllic sandy beach flanked by dunes and lapped by the Atlantic Ocean, perfect for long strolls or refreshing swims. Keep your eyes open for the sea turtles that nest here in the summer months or unique treasures that wash ashore. For more activities on the water, you can take the inn's kayaks and glide past the hushed marshland that composes the island's western shoreline or go saltwater or freshwater fishing. Miles of hiking and biking trails wend through the island's wild terrain, towered over by a canopy of oak trees fringed with moss.
To discover more about the Carnegie family on the island, you can visit the ruins of the grand Dungeness Mansion, which was built in the late 19th century for Thomas Carnegie and burned down in 1959. Island tours are also included in your rate and can be tailored to your interests, from birdwatching to history. After a busy day of exploration, returning back to the inn is always a delight, with its quaint traditions and generous Southern hospitality. If you want to discover more beautiful landscapes of Georgia's barrier islands, venture north to Jekyll Island, home to an otherworldly beach consistently rated as one of America's best.