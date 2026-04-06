Connecticut's Deepest Artificial Lake Is A New England Haven For Fishing, Kayaking, And Hiking

Outdoor adventure is rarely far away in Connecticut, a state with more than 100 state parks and 30 state forests. You shouldn't sleep on Connecticut's 3,000-plus lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, either. Some of these have been formed naturally, while others have been given a helping hand by human innovation. Lake Lillinonah is one of the latter, formed by a dam along the Housatonic and Shepaug rivers. At around 110 feet deep, it's the deepest artificial lake in the state and is even a few feet deeper than Lake Wononscopomuc, Connecticut's deepest natural lake with crystal-clear water for fishing.

Lake Lillinonah is similarly ideal for anglers, especially if you love fishing for bass. It has one of the highest populations of smallmouth and largemouth bass in Connecticut and is renowned for trophy-sized catches. You can also catch record-breaking northern pike here, as well as yellow perch and bluegill. And let's not forget about the enormous carp living under its surface. Back in June 2025, fisherman Rafal Wlazlo broke the state's record for largest freshwater fish when he reeled in a 45-pound, 8-ounce carp at Lake Lillinonah, according to NBC Connecticut. "It's a difficult lake to fish, but we know it holds some very big carp," Wlazlo said in the report.

The lake is also a popular spot for paddling in kayaks or canoes. Covering 1,900 acres, it offers numerous routes and areas for paddlers to discover. Just be aware of heavy boat and jet ski traffic during busy periods — they can make the water a tad choppy. Whether you're fishing, kayaking, or simply boating, you can launch your vessel from Pond Brook Launch just off Hanover Road. There's also a decent ramp in Bridgewater, Connecticut's quiet town with lake views, country fair vibes, and colonial charm.