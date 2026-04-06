This Charming New England State Has The Best Rest Stops In The US, According To Ratings

Imagine a rest stop that looks like a traditional barn. The wood siding and sloped roofs are so charming, you could almost imagine hosting a wedding on the brick patio out front. Inside, the ceiling is supported with rustic beams, and rocking chairs are positioned in front of large windows, calling for you to relax for a spell and gaze at the wooded hills just outside. Apart from the obligatory maps, brochures, and vending machines, this location is a far cry from the grungy truck stops and lonesome pull-offs in many other states. Not only are you glad you stopped, but you might be reluctant to leave.

This is what road trippers find at the Guilford Welcome Center in Vermont. Opened in 1999, this structure has won national attention for its attractive design and helpful amenities. In fact, some consider Vermont the U.S. state with the best rest stops. The banking company altLINE analyzed Google Maps reviews in 2025 and named the Green Mountain State number one in this category. But they aren't the only ones showering Vermont with visitor center accolades. Freeway Insurance specifically named the Guilford Welcome Center as one of the best rest stops in the country, and the Boston Globe wrote in 2025 that "Vermont's rest stops are in a league of their own."

It's easy to impress first-time visitors being that the Guilford location stands just across the border from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Yet Guilford is no fluke: Several other sites rival this one for design and convenience. You could easily add them to a list of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America.