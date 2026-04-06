This Charming New England State Has The Best Rest Stops In The US, According To Ratings
Imagine a rest stop that looks like a traditional barn. The wood siding and sloped roofs are so charming, you could almost imagine hosting a wedding on the brick patio out front. Inside, the ceiling is supported with rustic beams, and rocking chairs are positioned in front of large windows, calling for you to relax for a spell and gaze at the wooded hills just outside. Apart from the obligatory maps, brochures, and vending machines, this location is a far cry from the grungy truck stops and lonesome pull-offs in many other states. Not only are you glad you stopped, but you might be reluctant to leave.
This is what road trippers find at the Guilford Welcome Center in Vermont. Opened in 1999, this structure has won national attention for its attractive design and helpful amenities. In fact, some consider Vermont the U.S. state with the best rest stops. The banking company altLINE analyzed Google Maps reviews in 2025 and named the Green Mountain State number one in this category. But they aren't the only ones showering Vermont with visitor center accolades. Freeway Insurance specifically named the Guilford Welcome Center as one of the best rest stops in the country, and the Boston Globe wrote in 2025 that "Vermont's rest stops are in a league of their own."
It's easy to impress first-time visitors being that the Guilford location stands just across the border from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Yet Guilford is no fluke: Several other sites rival this one for design and convenience. You could easily add them to a list of the most unique and impressive rest stops across America.
How rest stops make Vermont road trips even better
The Green Mountain State is famous for its scenic byways, and visitors could spend weeks exploring Vermont along road trips with small-town stops that are great at any time of year. Nevertheless, Vermont also has several hundred miles of interstate highways, which are major arteries between Southern New England and Canada. The state has over two dozen rest stops scattered along these routes, and while not all of them are as fetching as the one in Guilford, the standouts are similar. The Fair Haven Welcome Center sits next to the New York State border and looks like a stone cottage with a slate roof. Visitors will find a homey interior that offers an assortment of rocking chairs and a gazebo out front that's perfect for picnics.
"Amazing welcome center," writes one Yelp reviewer. "Beautifully landscaped. Very clean. Open 7-7 daily. Free and strong wifi. Two cherry trees welcome you. Tons of info about the local area. Restrooms for all, including families, etc. Easy parking."
The Mad River Valley Welcome Center stands near the center of Vermont, and isn't just a roadside respite, but also a self-described "recreation hub," where visitors can plan their outdoor escapes in the Green Mountains. Visitors can collect paper materials, use the restroom, and relax in the climate-controlled commons area, or you can leave your car in the lot and hike or bicycle on nearby trails. The welcome center is a quick drive from Sugarbush Ski Resort and many other Mad River tourist attractions. These rest stops set the standard for the state, and you'd be hard-pressed to find an unpleasant one. Meanwhile, the region offers plenty of other reasons to pull over, including this Vermont road trip that's bursting with New England charm and majestic waterfalls.