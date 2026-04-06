The 5 Hands-Down Best Wing Spots In Atlanta, According To Reviews

Although online ratings are our main source when ranking the top five wing spots in Atlanta, there was one place that got name-dropped in forums more than any other, especially in this Reddit thread on r/Atlanta: The Local. It seems to be a fan-favorite spot, putting all other wing joints to shame. And at the time of this writing, it has 4.5 stars and over 1,100 reviews to back up that claim.

What makes The Local's reputation even more impressive is that it's not technically a wing restaurant. It's a bar that happens to serve incredible wings, but you have to want them. By that, we mean you can't get any wings to go (according to the bar's Instagram page, as it doesn't have a website). So, you have to sit down and eat them there, which is why there always seems to be a line. Also, there aren't any wings on Monday because it's karaoke night, and the bar is closed on Tuesday, so plan accordingly. Finally, you need to be at least 21 to enter.

But even with these hurdles in place, guests can't rave about the wings enough. One reviewer commented that they are some of the best wings they've ever had. They also mention that they run out frequently because of their popularity, so you need to arrive as early as possible. Another guest said they're the best wings in the United States, and they're from Memphis. Overall, it seems like the wings live up to the hype, so even if you have to wait in line, it's well worth the trip.