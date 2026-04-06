The 5 Hands-Down Best Wing Spots In Atlanta, According To Reviews
The city of Atlanta is known for many things, such as having the largest aquarium in America, being the home of Coca-Cola, and being the site of the 1996 Summer Olympics. However, as anyone who lives in or around the city knows, Atlanta should also be regarded as something of a chicken wing capital. While hot wings were created in Buffalo, they're especially enjoyed here in Georgia's capital city. In fact, according to the website Betway, Atlanta ranks as the fifth-best city for chicken wings in North America, edging out cities like Buffalo, Memphis, and Nashville.
According to data, Atlanta has the fourth-highest concentration of chicken wing restaurants, with 130 locations throughout the city. Practically anywhere you go, you'll see wings as a major menu headliner. But that begs the question: Which spots are the hands-down best?
Because wings are something of a revered food around these parts, it's impossible to create a subjective list of the top five wing restaurants that locals are likely to agree on. Instead, we're ranking them based on online reviews. Also, we're omitting big chains (like Wingstop or American Deli) and focusing on places where wings are a big part of the experience, not just one dish done particularly well. So, grab a bib and let's dig in!
Hungry AF
Although this list is running down the best wing joints in Atlanta, we're kicking things off with a place that does more than just wings. Hungry AF specializes in hibachi, pasta, and wings, as evidenced by both the menu and the sign out front. So, just in case you're in the mood for additional menu items, you can get a veritable feast here, and everything will taste incredible. At the time of this writing, the Downtown Atlanta location (there are eight locations throughout Georgia) has 4.7 stars and nearly 4,000 reviews on Google, easily placing it in our top spot. It also happens to be close to two of the city's best restaurants for top-notch late-night eats, just in case you're trying to experience as much of Atlanta's food scene as possible.
Part of what makes Hungry AF's wings so notable is that the place offers unique sauce combinations with even more memorable names. For example, you can get Zone 6, which combines lemon pepper and hot wing sauce, or the Dirty Bird, which is a blend of hot honey and BBQ. Other combos include Chrisstainless (mamba and lemon pepper), Kodak Kno Dat (mango habanero and lemon pepper), or Kool Wiz (honey ranch). You can order wings individually, with fries, or as part of a combo with another dish (like pasta or a cheesesteak) if you're feeling hungry AF.
One element that many reviewers point out is that the wings are extra crispy. For some, the crispiness is perfection. For example, one guest remarked that the "wings [were] a little small but fried hard like I like them!" For others, though, the experience isn't as enjoyable. Another visitor on Google commented that they were too hard for their liking. Either way, nearly everyone seems to agree that the sauces are excellent.
The Local
Although online ratings are our main source when ranking the top five wing spots in Atlanta, there was one place that got name-dropped in forums more than any other, especially in this Reddit thread on r/Atlanta: The Local. It seems to be a fan-favorite spot, putting all other wing joints to shame. And at the time of this writing, it has 4.5 stars and over 1,100 reviews to back up that claim.
What makes The Local's reputation even more impressive is that it's not technically a wing restaurant. It's a bar that happens to serve incredible wings, but you have to want them. By that, we mean you can't get any wings to go (according to the bar's Instagram page, as it doesn't have a website). So, you have to sit down and eat them there, which is why there always seems to be a line. Also, there aren't any wings on Monday because it's karaoke night, and the bar is closed on Tuesday, so plan accordingly. Finally, you need to be at least 21 to enter.
But even with these hurdles in place, guests can't rave about the wings enough. One reviewer commented that they are some of the best wings they've ever had. They also mention that they run out frequently because of their popularity, so you need to arrive as early as possible. Another guest said they're the best wings in the United States, and they're from Memphis. Overall, it seems like the wings live up to the hype, so even if you have to wait in line, it's well worth the trip.
StrikeOut Wingz
For our third-best wing spot in Atlanta, we're actually featuring a place that has "wings" in the title. StrikeOut Wingz is in the heart of downtown, across from Woodruff Park. However, if you don't happen to be in the city center, you can check out the other location off Highway 78. Both places are highly rated with 4.5 stars, but the downtown spot has over 700 reviews at the time of this writing, compared to just over 200 reviews for the Bankhead restaurant.
One thing to note about getting wings in Atlanta is that "lemon pepper wet" is a popular flavor across most restaurants (via Atlanta magazine). Although lemon pepper is typically a dry rub, it's served as a wet sauce, and StrikeOut Wingz goes all out with this option. You can get it hot or mild, or mixed with BBQ, Cajun, or Sweet & Sassy sauce. Best of all, StrikeOut serves $0.69 wings every Tuesday, so you can fill up without emptying your wallet.
Based on reviews, the lemon pepper wings are a hit with visitors. Guests comment that all varieties, including Cajun, hot, and regular, are delicious and worth trying. Others remark that they're fried to perfection, and it seems that many diners appreciate the affordable prices on Tuesdays.
Magic City Kitchen
For the most part, getting wings in Atlanta is a pretty straightforward experience. You go into a restaurant, order some wings, and then leave. But visiting Magic City is anything but straightforward. That's because it's a strip club, and quite a famous one at that, according to Atlanta magazine. So while it may not be one of the best family-friendly attractions in the city, the club's notoriety puts it on par with other icons like the World of Coca-Cola or Stone Mountain. But even if you go for the club, you'll need to stay for the wings. At the time of this writing, Magic City Kitchen (the restaurant inside the club) has 4.4 stars and over 200 reviews on Google.
Although the kitchen serves a variety of dishes, the wings are all anyone can talk about. Sites like Eater and Capital B have written extensively on their cult-like status. Even the restaurant's website highlights how they've helped put the club on the map. According to the kitchen staff, the secret is having smaller wings, which can get extra crispy and absorb more flavor.
Although you can get various seasonings, it seems that the lemon pepper wings are the most popular, according to reviews. However, we should also mention that the wings get both a lot of love and a lot of scorn, so you'll have to try them and decide for yourself. Some guests rave that they're the best lemon pepper wings in the world, while others complain about the smaller size and say they're too salty.
The Bando
Our final best wing spot in Atlanta is also one of the most unique, at least from an atmosphere perspective. While most restaurants stick to standard decor and artwork, The Bando embraces Trap culture, which is evident as soon as you walk in. In fact, if you weren't aware it was a restaurant, you may assume you were in the wrong place. The interior is designed to look like a trap house, and even the name "Bando" is slang for an abandoned house. According to the website, it's both a restaurant and a Trap museum. And, with 4.2 stars and over 1,400 reviews, it easily makes our list.
While you could visit The Bando for its aesthetic, the real stars of the show are the Crack Wings, which are tossed in a sweet and savory powder, creating a unique and memorable flavor experience. Sure, you can get traditional fried wings with different seasonings, but why not get the menu item the place is known for? Additionally, you can get loaded hot dogs and fries with the crack seasoning. And if you're really in the mood for wings, the restaurant allows you to buy them by the hundreds.
Reading through the reviews, it's apparent that most people visiting The Bando appreciate its unique theme and love the food even more. One reviewer commented that one would think powdered sugar has no business being on wings and fries, but it definitely works. Others remark that the wings are bursting with flavor and well worth the wait. Also, visitors remark that there are no places to sit, so you'll have to take your wings to go, no matter what, which is partly why there's often a line. Think of it as a reverse The Local.
Methodology
Curating a list of the best wing spots in Atlanta is challenging for a couple of reasons: first, because there are so many options available, and second, because people tend to get serious about their wing preferences. So, we chose these places based on specific criteria.
First, we only looked at places where wings are the main or one of the main attractions, as opposed to being a great dish on a menu where other foods are prominent (like a BBQ place). For example, Hungry AF is known for both pasta and wings, so it counts, even if it's not as much of a wing joint as something like The Bando. Similarly, although Magic City serves different dishes, it's mostly known for its iconic wings, so it made the cut.
Second, we ignored large chains and focused on local restaurants. So, while American Deli is often highly regarded for having great wings, it has over 200 locations across 10 states, so it's not specific to Atlanta or Georgia. By comparison, Hungry AF and StrikeOut Wingz only have a handful of locations, so they're still considered "local." Finally, online reviews helped us rank each location in order. We looked at Google Reviews and narrowed down spots with a high number of reviews and a high average rating (at least 4.2 out of five).