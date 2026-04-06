One Of Raleigh's Most Iconic Entertainment Venues Is Getting A Huge Upgrade In 2026
North Carolina's "City in a Park" is getting a boost to its music scene. The Red Hat Amphitheater, located a 10-minute drive away from Raleigh's underrated but flourishing city gardens, has become a staple of Downtown Raleigh since opening in 2010. And now, in a move to improve the Raleigh Convention Center's capacity, the Red Hat Amphitheater will be moving just one block away — a shift that the venue hopes will make for an even better concert experience for visitors and performers alike.
The new theater was initially expected to accommodate 1,000 extra people compared to the current space, for a total capacity of 7,000, but final numbers are still being determined, according to CBS 17. Along with potential updates to capacity, other improvements include an updated bowl design and reoriented stage, making for better visibility for the audience. According to the Raleigh Downtown Community Facebook page, enhanced sound quality (including less noise for the surrounding neighborhood), plus additional food and beverage options, are also in the works. The new-and-improved amphitheater is expected to open by winter 2026 for ice skating, with its next outdoor concert season slated for the following spring.
About Raleigh's iconic Red Hat Amphitheater
With its downtown location near numerous dining options (like the hands-down best sushi restaurant in North Carolina) and its festival-like atmosphere, the Red Hat Amphitheater has become a beloved Raleigh space. "Red Hat is our favorite outdoor music venue in Raleigh for its open-air vibe, ability to walk around during the concert, hang around up the back near the bars (and still have a great view), the friendly and fun atmosphere, and gorgeous views, especially during sunset and the shimmer walls," said Caroline and Craig Makepeace on their blog This is Raleigh.
In 2024, the outdoor music venue, which hosts all sorts of performers ranging from Disclosure to Khalid and the Marías, sold over 265,000 total tickets across 51 shows — its record since opening, according to Visit Raleigh. Throughout the construction of the new space, the current amphitheater will remain open. With the updates also come an expansion to Raleigh's Convention Center, plus the addition of The Omni Hotel and Resort, which is on track for completion by the end of 2028.