In a culinary landscape increasingly defined by global flavors, few traditions demand the same level of mastery and artistry as sushi. It's a cuisine where knowing the best places can really make a difference. Recognizing this, the decades-old food site Chowhound embarked on a mission to find the best sushi restaurant in each state, compiling scores based on awards, critical press, and social media buzz. North Carolina's hands-down winner is a sleek hotspot in downtown Raleigh. Welcome to City Market Sushi, a modern sushi restaurant that distinguishes itself with high-quality sourcing, a lively atmosphere, and a masterful balance of classic and avant-garde preparations.

Located in the historic city center, the restaurant pairs its chic ambiance with a menu that successfully navigates between purist tradition and inventive experimentation. Classic nigiri (fish or seafood pressed onto rice) and sashimi (without rice) include fatty tuna, fresh water eel, octopus, snow crab, and sea urchin, among others, but the chefs get more creative with the temaki and maki rolls. These include ahi poke with shrimp tempura, unagi dragon with shrimp and BBQ eel, and a tempura-cased spicy tuna roll with salmon and avocado. Still, the ultimate rainbow roll is the visual showstopper with snow crab, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in soy paper and topped with a colorful array of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper, scallop, shrimp, and a bright wasabi yuzu sauce. Those seeking a hot meal can focus on the appetizers, with options like crispy pork belly and softshell crab sliders.

Several user-review sites also list City Market Sushi as one of the city's best. For example, Yelp ranked it third among the best sushi restaurants in Raleigh, though it actually has the highest rating in the entire Top 10, even outperforming the two sushi spots above it.