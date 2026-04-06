Nestled Between Stowe And Montreal Is Vermont's Scenic State Park For Lakefront Beach Fun And Camping
Vermont wakes up with spring's arrival. The snow disappears, the trees begin to bloom, and Vermonters start to plan weekends along the water. While everyone knows about Lake Champlain, the huge lake that separates Vermont and New York, there are other lakes, like Lake Carmi, that are still relatively hidden. Lake Carmi State Park, located about halfway between Stowe and Montréal, is a picturesque spot to go swimming and camping. It's also an epic place to watch the sunset.
Lake Carmi was once a huge lake near the Canadian border whose water flowed into Lake Champlain via the Pike River. Over time, the lake started clogging, resulting in wetland forests and a massive peat bog near the lake's southern tip. Yet Lake Carmi is still the fourth-largest natural lake that lies completely in the Green Mountain State. It now covers 2.15 square miles and is up to 33 feet deep. Land along the lake's southeast corner was purchased in 1959 to create Lake Carmi State Park. The nearly 500-acre state park now has a nature center, beaches, picnic areas, and the biggest campground in the Vermont State Parks system.
This state park is in Franklin, which is an easy drive, less than an hour, from Burlington. Vermont's largest city is a lakeside escape with indie shops, local eats, and fun campus energy, so consider strolling its streets before heading up to the park. Its Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) may be small, but it receives nonstop flights from cities all over the country.
Play in the water at Lake Carmi State Park
When you arrive at Lake Carmi State Park, you'll check in at the park office and be directed to either the day-use area or the campground, depending on how long you're staying. From the campground, it's a short drive to the day-use area, which is on the north side of the state park. This is where you'll find picnic sites, bathrooms, and lawn games, including horseshoes and volleyball. The nature center hosts interpretive walks, gardening events, and talks about things you'll see around the park, like bats and algae. The Carmi Nature Trail, a nearly 1-mile trail that goes out to the edge of the water, also starts here.
The day-use area is also right next to Lake Carmi's main beach. Though there are three beaches in the state park, this is the only one that day-use visitors can access. The two smaller beaches, both located near the campground, are reserved for overnight guests. The sandy beach has calm water, perfect for swimming. You might see smallmouth bass, walleye, or yellow perch along the lake's rocky floor. Fishermen can either cast for them from the shore or use the boat launch to head out into deeper waters. Non-anglers can do the same with kayak rentals, which are offered through the park service.
Lake Carmi State Park is open from the third weekend in May through the second weekend of September, from 10 a.m. until sunset each day. The admission fee for day use is $5 per adult and $2 per child.
Spend the night at the lake's campground
After spending the day at scenic Lake Carmi, you won't be eager to leave when the day-use area closes. Luckily, there are plenty of sites and options in the state park's two camping areas, which are tucked between black spruce trees along the bog. You can choose between two cabins, 35 lean-tos, and over 100 tent and RV campsites here. They are all close to restrooms, cold and hot water, and coin-operated showers. You'll also receive a code for the electronic security gate that restricts access to the campground.
Once you've settled into your overnight accommodations, you'll probably want to return to one of the beaches to watch the sunset from the edge of the water. On a clear day, the sky will turn brilliant shades that look like rainbow sherbet before eventually dipping behind the spruce trees. It's always a magical moment at Lake Carmi.
It'll be hard to decide where to go next after having so much relaxing time at Lake Carmi State Park. One option is Stowe, one of America's best small towns, which is only 50 miles south. Another is 65 miles across the border in Quebec's largest city. Montréal is the Canadian destination to visit for charming Paris vibes, so give it a look if you're seeking a unique new adventure.