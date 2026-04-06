Nestled Between Stowe And Montreal Is Vermont's Scenic State Park For Lakefront Beach Fun And Camping

Vermont wakes up with spring's arrival. The snow disappears, the trees begin to bloom, and Vermonters start to plan weekends along the water. While everyone knows about Lake Champlain, the huge lake that separates Vermont and New York, there are other lakes, like Lake Carmi, that are still relatively hidden. Lake Carmi State Park, located about halfway between Stowe and Montréal, is a picturesque spot to go swimming and camping. It's also an epic place to watch the sunset.

Lake Carmi was once a huge lake near the Canadian border whose water flowed into Lake Champlain via the Pike River. Over time, the lake started clogging, resulting in wetland forests and a massive peat bog near the lake's southern tip. Yet Lake Carmi is still the fourth-largest natural lake that lies completely in the Green Mountain State. It now covers 2.15 square miles and is up to 33 feet deep. Land along the lake's southeast corner was purchased in 1959 to create Lake Carmi State Park. The nearly 500-acre state park now has a nature center, beaches, picnic areas, and the biggest campground in the Vermont State Parks system.

This state park is in Franklin, which is an easy drive, less than an hour, from Burlington. Vermont's largest city is a lakeside escape with indie shops, local eats, and fun campus energy, so consider strolling its streets before heading up to the park. Its Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport (BTV) may be small, but it receives nonstop flights from cities all over the country.