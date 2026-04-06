This Fishing, Kayaking, And Camping Haven An Hour Outside Minneapolis Has Over 200 Miles Of Protected Rivers
Minnesota is home to nearly 92,000 miles of river, so there is more to explore beyond lake life on a trip to this gorgeous state. One unique area close to the Twin Cities is the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, which offers visitors outdoor recreation opportunities and beautiful scenery. This area is comprised of two rivers, the St. Croix River and the Namekagon River, offering more than 200 miles of protected rivers just an hour away from Minneapolis. Travel blogger Sharing Horizons sums it up nicely, saying, "This is one of the places that city dwellers come to get away from it all without having to drive too far."
The St. Croix River Visitor Center is a lovely place, with wildflowers and great river views. There is an abundance of wildlife in the area — over 50 species of mammals can be found on and around the riverway. You may see white-tailed deer, otters, porcupines, and foxes, while birders can spot a number of warbler species, plus ospreys and eagles. But the main attraction here is the riverway itself — outdoor activities like kayaking, fishing, and camping are all popular here.
Kayaking and fishing the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway
Paddling is the main thing to do on the riverway. There are multiple itineraries you can follow, depending on your ability level and how far you want to go. One easy, 6.6-mile route is from Interstate Park to Osceola Landing. This route will take between 3 and 4 hours — the highlight of which is the steep, basalt cliff walls that you'll paddle between, so consider waterproofing your camera to snap photos of the picturesque landscape. Another option is the 9.9-mile route from County K to Whispering Pine. This is still listed as easy, although there are some light rapids to navigate — it'll take 3 to 6 hours, and it's a good choice for seeing wildlife.
Anglers will love the fishing opportunities on this riverway. For brown and brook trout fishing, try casting a line upstream of Hayward, Wisconsin, on the Namekagon (just over two hours away from Minneapolis). Downstream of the charming Minnesota city of Taylors Falls, there is a wide variety of fish to catch in the St. Croix River, including walleye, bass, muskie, and northern pike. Between Danbury, Wisconsin, and Indian Head Flowage, you'll find one of the top smallmouth bass fisheries in the country. Don't forget your fishing license — Minnesota residents will need a Minnesota fishing license, Wisconsin residents will need a Wisconsin license, and residents of other states can have licenses from either state.
Planning your trip along the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway
Camping on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is a great way to experience this area. There are primitive campsites located along the rivers, which are usually accessible only from the water. These are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis — if you're paddling below Highway 8, you'll need a permit to camp. Campsites are remote and secluded, so be sure to pack everything you may need for a night under the stars. There are also many campgrounds in nearby Minnesota and Wisconsin State Parks and State Forests if you don't want to camp in isolation. Interstate State Park in Wisconsin, for example, is a short drive south from St. Croix Falls, but has river access for paddlers. It's also Wisconsin's first state park, with unique glacial potholes and several hiking trails.
Be aware of important safety information when exploring this area. Water levels change daily, so check river conditions in advance and make your plan based on up-to-date information. A reviewer on Tripadvisor also advises checking the wind before getting out on the water. Always wear a life jacket, and remember you may not always have cell phone signal— download anything you need offline before setting off. Entrance to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway is free. To explore more of the area's river paddling and top-tier fishing, visit Spooner, Wisconsin, just two hours from Minneapolis.