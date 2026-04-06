This Fishing, Kayaking, And Camping Haven An Hour Outside Minneapolis Has Over 200 Miles Of Protected Rivers

Minnesota is home to nearly 92,000 miles of river, so there is more to explore beyond lake life on a trip to this gorgeous state. One unique area close to the Twin Cities is the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, which offers visitors outdoor recreation opportunities and beautiful scenery. This area is comprised of two rivers, the St. Croix River and the Namekagon River, offering more than 200 miles of protected rivers just an hour away from Minneapolis. Travel blogger Sharing Horizons sums it up nicely, saying, "This is one of the places that city dwellers come to get away from it all without having to drive too far."

The St. Croix River Visitor Center is a lovely place, with wildflowers and great river views. There is an abundance of wildlife in the area — over 50 species of mammals can be found on and around the riverway. You may see white-tailed deer, otters, porcupines, and foxes, while birders can spot a number of warbler species, plus ospreys and eagles. But the main attraction here is the riverway itself — outdoor activities like kayaking, fishing, and camping are all popular here.