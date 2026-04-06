People Visit This One New England Restaurant For The 'World's Largest Lobster Roll'
There's perhaps nothing that screams New England more than a lobster roll. The sweet, succulent lobster meat served on a soft bun and drizzled with butter or a light coating of mayo is a summertime classic. While you'll find them across the region, Maine is hailed at the place to go for lobster (though some foodies argue New Hampshire's tiny coast does them better). And there's one particular restaurant in Maine that you'll want to add to your unofficial lobster crawl if you're yearning for a large, fresh lobster roll.
Taste of Maine is located in Woolrich, which is just next to the historic river town of Bath and 36 miles northeast of the state's largest city, Portland. While Woolrich only has a population of a little more than 3,000, people flock here to get a taste of what it has to offer. The family-run Taste of Maine has been in business since 1978 and has not only garnered a reputation as having a good lobster roll, but also as having the world's largest lobster roll. While price varies according to market value, online users report having paid anywhere from $130 to $160 for this lobster lover's delight, making it a real culinary investment.
And while it may sound like a gimmick, the restaurant's claim to the record is recognized by the World Record Academy as the largest commercially available lobster roll. It seems like size matters at this restaurant, as its 22-inch lobster roll is as famous as the large inflatable lobster draped over it roof. The 700-pound lobster named Larry was specially built for the restaurant. According to Taste of Maine, it's the world's largest inflatable lobster, adding a whimsical touch and unique calling card to the establishment.
This 22-inch lobster roll doesn't disappoint
The seasonal restaurant, open annually from early April until Memorial Day, welcomes guests inside the eclectic interior and also offers outdoor seating with an incredible view over the water. Guests can order from a well-rounded menu that includes staples like burgers, steak, and chicken fingers. But, of course, the star of the show is the seafood. From homemade lobster mac and cheese to baked stuffed scallops with a creamy Newburg sauce, it's exactly the menu you'd want from a New England seafood restaurant.
While overall Yelp reviews on the menu are favorable, the reason many come is the famous lobster roll. The restaurant offers a regular-size lobster roll served on a toasted bun, offered cold with mayo or warm with butter. But if you have a group that wants to share — or you can't get enough of lobster — try the record-breaking lobster extravaganza, which contains two pounds of lobster meat. In 2023, per Seacoast Current, one man managed to eat the entire roll in under 10 minutes, which is incredible when you consider that it contains six to seven lobsters worth of meat.
But really, take the time to sit and savor this signature dish, which one Google reviewer called one of the best lobster rolls they'd ever eaten. "The hot lobster roll was so fresh and sweet and tender. The bun was perfect with just enough butter. And there was so much lobster I never ate dinner!"