5 Essentials You Need For Camping In The Rain, According To The Internet
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When planning a camping trip, no one wants to think about the possibility that the weather may be anything but ideal. But any seasoned camper will tell you that you need to be ready for anything. Weekend camping trips can suddenly turn into a soggy adventure due to unexpected downpours, especially if you get caught off guard and unprepared with equipment for camping in the rain.
Turning to Reddit — specifically, the r/camping subreddit – we've come up with a list of five items that will make your life a lot easier if rain hits while you're camping. Of course, a good waterproof tent is of paramount importance, but that's not all you should keep in mind. We looked deeper into the gear that actually worked for campers who have spent time in the rain, keeping in mind items that would keep you comfortable while still making the experience fun.
From extra clothes so you'll stay fresh and dry to entertainment that'll keep everyone happy while stuck inside, there are plenty of extra items to bring along for a rainy day. While it might seem like rain could ruin a camping trip, being prepared and having a positive attitude can transform this bad weather situation into a memorable adventure.
Tarp
We would be remiss to dream up any list of rainy day camping essentials without including a tarp. This piece of versatile camping gear should be coming along to the campsite regardless of the weather, but rainy days are when it really shines. When campers want advice roughing it in the rain, a tarp is the first answer.
In one thread on the r/camping subreddit, when someone knew they were up for rainy weather, the overwhelming feedback was to pack a tarp. Not only can it be used to line the floor under your tent so that water doesn't seep up from the ground, it can also amplify your space. With the addition of some flypoles and guy lines, you can transform your tarp into a covered addition to your tent for extra living space. Or, create a separate area for dining and relaxing without getting wet.
For beginners, it's best to simply grab a durable-yet-cheap tarp from Dollar Tree or the hardware store. As you work your way up, though, you might want to invest in something more substantial. The well-reviewed AquaQuest Defender Tarp has a 4.8-star rating across more than 2,000 reviews (at the time of writing). Available in multiple sizes, it's specifically made for camping and features reinforced webbing. It currently retails from $99.99 for the smallest size, but if you are looking for something more affordable, the Free Soldier Waterproof Tarp has a similar design. With a 4.7-star rating after over 3,800 reviews and a current price point of $39.99, it's a valid alternative.
Extra Clothing
There's nothing worse than sitting in wet clothes. And when you're camping, such an ordeal can also be dangerous. Wet clothes can cause your body to stop regulating its temperature properly and could eventually lead to hypothermia. So it makes sense that, when someone asked on r/camping about what item to bring to make camping in the rain more enjoyable, several people said to bring extra clothes. "Lots of extra socks and clothes," advises one camper. "Assume you won't be able to dry your [them]."
From socks to shirts to pants, being prepared for any weather while camping means more than just thinking ahead and bringing some waterproof shoes. The type of material you select should also be taken into consideration. Cotton, for example, is often cited as a poor choice for outdoor excursions because it absorbs so much moisture. Meanwhile, a nice thick pair of wool socks, for instance, will retain heat more effectively even when wet — and they'll dry much more quickly than cotton.
If you're not interested in wearing wool clothing, polyester also makes a good substitute. It has the same sorts of quick-drying properties and can even be more effective in dealing with moisture. Of course, a good rain coat and an extra pair of shoes won't hurt either. In fact, one camper on the subreddit suggests having shoes that are used exclusively in the tent. That way, you can take your wet boots off, leave them out (under a cover, of course), and not worry about tracking water inside.
Entertainment
There are a lot of practical items to bring on a camping trip, but don't forget one important aspect of staying in a tent: keeping yourself entertained. You'll likely be spending a lot of time in close quarters if the weather doesn't cooperate, so make sure that you give yourself plenty to do. Card games are a popular way to pass the time — better still if you use waterproof playing cards.
"I like to bring playing cards and backgammon," writes one commenter on the r/camping subreddit. "Rainy days are great for relaxing." Others echoed these sentiments, pointing out that the rain is a great excuse to unplug and simply the enjoy the company of who you are with. By turning the negative of rainy days into a positive, the entire group can still enjoy the camping adventure while taking advantage of uninterrupted time together.
If you're with a small group or camping solo, consider downloading a book onto a waterproof e-reader (or purchasing a waterproof protective case for your Kindle). A good transistor radio for a little music is another clever suggestion, with one person on r/camping writing, "The amount of folk music I've gotten on rural public radio is astounding." For just $9.99 (at the time of writing), the battery-operated PRUNUS J-166 Portable Radio is a compact, affordable option. The pocket-sized radio has over 7,700 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4 star rating, with users praising its sound quality and reception. In other words, you'll have a good chance of being able to listen to some tunes while you're out in the wild.
Portable Camping Stove
For many, one of the great joys of camping is cooking over an open fire. But, obviously, that's not an option with heavy rain. While you certainly can get by on sandwiches and other cold food options, going for several days without a warm meal isn't always appealing. So, if you've taken our advice from earlier and built yourself a vestibule with a tarp, you'll also want to come prepared with a portable camping stove.
To cook, set up a well-ventilated area for cooking; never cook inside your tent. Not only is it a fire hazard, but there's also a risk of carbon monoxide build up, and the lingering smell of food could attract unwanted animals. A place with good tree cover can also be a good option; just make sure to keep the pot covered. Campers on both r/camping and r/WildernessBackpacking mentioned the JetBoil, which is also on our list of the best portable gas camping stoves, as a good solution in this situation. "That's one nice thing about the [JetBoil] – very stable (with the canister stand), and the heat exchanger minimizes the chances of damaging your vestibule," writes one user.
JetBoil makes several different models, including a compact backpacking stove that boils water in about two minutes. It earned 4.8 stars across over 2,000 reviews, but as it's currently selling for $127, this solution is also an investment. If you're looking for a more affordable backpacking stove, the Fire Maple Compact Camping Stove System has a similar compact design and a 4.6-star rating across over 1,800 reviews, yet it currently sells for $60.
Dry Bags
We've already established that the key to successful camping in the rain is keeping moisture at bay. The last thing you want to do is sit in a soggy tent or run out of dry clothes. One of the best ways to keep your belongings from getting wet is to stock up on dry bags.
Because the interior of your tent will inevitably build up with moisture, keeping all of your belongings inside waterproof bags is the key to making sure you don't end up with damp clothing and valuables. Dry bags are recommended across several different camping threads on Reddit precisely because they are such simple items that can still make a big difference in improving your comfort level. "Use dry bags or waterproof stuff sacks to keep needed gear like clothing, food, and electronics dry inside your backpack," suggests one person in the r/camping subreddit.
With over 31,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating, Earth Pak Waterproof Dry Bags are a valid option. These dry bags are available sizes ranging from five liters to 55 liters, with the former boasting a list price of $13.59 and the latter set at $45.99. Reviewers have shared plenty of praise for their versatility, noting that they can be helpful even while kayaking and fishing.
Methodology
To create our list of rainy day camping essentials, we turned to the r/camping subreddit to crowdsource what people recommended. To curate the list, we also thought about different types of items that would enhance different aspects of the camping trip. From personal comfort with dry clothes to entertainment through board games, each selection ensures that no camping trip will be ruined because of a little water.