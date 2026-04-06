Between Buffalo And Syracuse Is New York's Buzzing Finger Lakes Wine Trail With Award-Winning Pours

New York's Finger Lakes region is a gorgeous area of the country. If you're planning on a visit to Seneca Lake, the largest of the Finger Lakes, you're in for a treat. In addition to the many outdoor adventures and endless beauty of the shimmering water and charming lake towns, you'll find the Seneca Lake Wine Trail. There are almost 30 wineries along the lake, and many of them have award-winning pours for you to try. Add in their lovely scenery, and you have the recipe for a fantastic vacation.

Situated almost exactly halfway between Buffalo and Syracuse, the Seneca Lake area is known for its Rieslings because of the cool climate, but the wineries around the lake feature a number of other varietals as well. The trail itself is popular, with wineries like Lakewood Vineyards, Silver Thread Winegarden, and Wagner Vineyards consistently mentioned in threads in Reddit's r/FingerLakes and r/wine. But there's more to Seneca Lake than just its great wines, like the award-winning Belhurst Estate Winery (above), with hotels, restaurants, and a spa on-site.

You'll definitely need a car for this wine trail, so make sure you have a designated driver if you're going from winery to winery. If you're starting around Watkins Glen near the southern tip of the lake, the closest major airports are Greater Rochester International Airport at 85 miles away and Syracuse Hancock Airport, which is 90 miles away. It's a good place to start or end, as the nearby Watkins Glen State Park has ethereal waterfalls and gorgeous cliffs to explore.