Toronto's Vibrant Urban Neighborhood Is Perfectly Walkable With Local Hotspots And Beauty

As the cultural capital of Canada (sorry, Ottawa) and the biggest city in the country, Toronto is packed with cool neighborhoods to explore. Right in the middle of downtown TO, Bay Street Corridor is a micro-neighborhood that, despite being quite literally corridor-shaped and small in stature at just nine blocks in length, is packed full of things to do. Perhaps most importantly, it is bookended by the city's main train travel hub, Union Station, to the south, and its main seat of education — University of Toronto to the north.

Very much in the center of the action, Bay Street Corridor is next to one of the city's oldest neighborhoods, St. Lawrence, which was founded in the 1830s, and the Financial District. Bay Street Corridor is a handy place to stay and a busy residential area, with a dense swathe of condo buildings that were developed in the '90s. Plus, the friendly size of the area means it's so easy to walk around, taking just eight minutes to cross its width and being a 25-minute wander from north to south. If you love taking in cities by foot, this is the spot for you.