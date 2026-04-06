Why It Will Only Get Harder To Access Airport Lounges In 2026

Amid the airport chaos of crowded concourses and headache-inducing gate announcements, airport lounges are a beacon of light. These pre-departure havens embrace privileged travelers with a host of enviable treats — frequenters of the world's best airport lounges can even luxuriously indulge in gourmet meals, lavish spas, private suites, and sleek bars serving premium spirits. If you're among the initiated who use points, credit cards, or airline membership status to gain unlimited access to your favorite airport lounges, it's time to read the fine print. Airport lounge access is set to get a whole lot harder in 2026, thanks to a host of industry changes aimed at limiting capacity in order to provide a more exclusive experience.

Post-pandemic travel has seen an explosion in the global popularity of airport lounges, a worldwide industry that experts predict will be worth $16 billion by 2030, as Jeremy Dalkoff, VP of Partnerships and Travel Experiences at Collinson International, told The Manual. The rise in traveler demand for more elevated travel experiences has threatened to transform the airport lounge — originally meant to be an exclusive, organized refuge — into just more overrun airport space testing traveler patience with exorbitant wait times. Capital One, which operates over 1,300 lounges worldwide and is currently taking a series of measures to streamline the number of visitors to its lounges, confirmed this in a statement to CNBC: "As airport lounges continue to grow in popularity across the industry, we've seen our customers increasingly encounter wait times to enter them."

The high demand for airport lounges is underpinned by frequent fliers participating in membership and credit card rewards programs. Whereas lounges were once exclusive to first-class and business travelers, all it takes nowadays is joining the right rewards program. To once again court exclusive travelers, companies are rolling back perks for less-premium fliers.