What's The Most Budget-Friendly European Country For A Caribbean-Style Beach Vacation In 2026?

We all love the allure of Caribbean blues — the picture-perfect shores, with turquoise waves lapping white and golden sand. Oh, there's nothing like the laid-back island culture of St. Lucia, the Dominican Republic, or The Bahamas — or is there? Enter Albania, the southern gem of the Balkans with the dazzling beach town of Ksamil that's often called "The Caribbean of Europe." The comparison stems partly from the easy-going locals, but it's the geography that's the biggest parallel; Ksamil's bays are home to a cluster of little islands, gorgeous beach clubs, ethereal Ionian waters, and a long sun-drenched summer. Blink and you could easily mistake it for Antigua.

Aside from the Caribbean vibes, Albania also tops Leisure Time's list of cheapest vacation destinations in Europe for 2026, and the budget-friendly Albanian Riviera is ripe for exploring. In the southernmost reaches of the country, Ksamil is home to some of Albania's best beaches and just a 25-minute drive from the nearest city hub, Sarandë. Sarandë itself is not much to write home about, but it's a busy port town with regular ferries arriving from Corfu, an affordable Greek island that's cheaper to fly into from across the continent on low-cost local airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet. Alternatively, you can fly to Albania's capital city of Tirana, take the 6.5-hour bus to Sarandë from there, and arrange an onwards driver south to Ksamil.