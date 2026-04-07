The 'Birthplace Of New Scotland' Is A Cozy Canadian Town With Quaint Shops, Beach Views, And Tasty Seafood

Many cities in North America are reminiscent of those in Europe, and Pictou, Nova Scotia, is no different. The Canadian town is known as the "Birthplace of New Scotland" because Scottish settlers migrated here in 1773. The town even has an exact replica of the ship these migrants sailed on: Ship Hector. It's a 20-minute drive from New Glasgow, which was also founded by Scottish immigrants, keeping the northern European country's namesake alive. Situated along the harbor of the Northumberland Strait, Pictou has become one of the province's largest lobster fisheries, putting its tasty seafood scene in the spotlight. They even host an almost century-old lobster carnival to celebrate both the region's seafood and Scottish traditions, including pipe bands dressed in traditional attire.

Pictou's quiet downtown comes alive at the Love Local Vendor Village, just beyond the harbor. Adorable shops from local artisans line the perimeter selling crafts and custom apparel you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else, and you can take a moment to soak in the scenery on Adirondack chairs while browsing. Cute boutiques and art galleries, like Seaside Treasure Trove and The River Gallery, are sprinkled along the town's main streets, where visitors can wander along the waterfront. Here, shoppers can pop into small businesses and support the town's creative community. Meanwhile, shops like McCulloch Center Gift Shop and Cluster Fux Crystals sell unique, locally made products on Pictou's waterfront.