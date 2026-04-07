Sandwiched Between Highland Park And Chicago Is An Affluent Illinois Suburb With A Beach And Trails
North of Chicago, the city's skyscrapers give way to the lakefront suburbs of the North Shore, which boast elegant homes and sandy beaches along Lake Michigan. Kenilworth, one of Illinois' 5 safest suburbs, was the last North Shore community to be developed in the late 19th century. It was specifically planned as an upscale suburb and envisioned as a charming, English-inspired village. Tucked between the city and Highland Park — an artsy Chicago suburb home to America's oldest music festival – Kenilworth measures just over half a square mile. However, it is also one of Chicago's most expensive suburbs, with a median listing price of $2.6 million, according to Realtor.com. As of this writing, listings have included properties priced above $16 million. Despite its affluence, residents and non-residents alike can enjoy Kenilworth's refined nature and stunning lakefront.
Kenilworth is home to Kenilworth Beach, which offers direct access to Lake Michigan with a seasonal beach pass. It includes a small sandy beach and lakefront terraces. A few blocks away is Mahoney Park, a public green space designed by a famous Chicago architect with a nature trail, native trees and flowers, and prime lake views. For more trail fun, head west to the Green Bay Trail, an idyllic running and biking path accessible from Kenilworth that runs 9 miles north up to Highland Park.
Kenilworth may seem worlds away from the urban bustle of Chicago, but it is also relatively easy to reach. The suburb is about a 35-minute drive or train ride from downtown. The best time to visit is between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Kenilworth Beach is open. That said, the suburb is lovely to visit year-round, offering scenic lake vistas and quiet nature walks.
Leisurely beach days at Kenilworth Beach
Occupying a prime perch right on Lake Michigan, Kenilworth Beach provides a picturesque setting for a relaxing day by the water. The beach complex is undergoing a major renovation, adding a new beachfront plaza, modern bathrooms, and stone jetties to prevent natural erosion.
The stunning terrace, open to the public, offers panoramic vistas of Lake Michigan. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, beach passes are required for residents and nonresidents alike, which grant access to the sandy shoreline. The small sandy beach is lapped by the refreshing waters of Lake Michigan, and the designated swimming area is ideal for cool swims and is typically staffed by lifeguards during the summer season. Above the shoreline is a large landscaped terrace dotted with picnic tables and benches, as well as new modern bathhouses with bathrooms and changing areas. A nearby ramp allows for launching kayaks and paddleboards.
"I recently visited The Kenilworth Beach and had an absolutely wonderful experience," raved a Google reviewer. "The beach is clean, well-maintained, and offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city." Another alternative is Gillson Park, just a 5-minute drive away in neighboring Wilmette, a walkable North Shore gem with storybook streets. With roughly half a mile of Lake Michigan beachfront, Gillson Park offers a wide, sandy stretch with plenty of amenities, including playgrounds, concessions, and water sports rentals.
Nature trails and parks in Kenilworth
Beyond the beach, Kenilworth also has a leafy public park and nature trail for active adventures. A short 10-minute walk from the beach will bring you to the public Mahoney Park, a scenic preserve that was once a private farm. In the 1930s, the 3-acre park was designed by celebrated landscape architect Jens Jensen, who laid out many Chicago city parks.
Mahoney Park has a wide central lawn encircled by a winding trail lined with native flowers, plants, and trees, as well as limestone gathering benches, all overlooking Lake Michigan. The park is also a bird sanctuary, drawing many migratory birds to its lush enclave, which features a birdbath and a pond. Since 1985, the park has been on the National Register of Historic Places for its acclaimed Jensen design.
After you've explored Mahoney Park, head west into Kenilworth. Here, you will pass by some of the affluent neighborhood's elegant historic homes, such as the Hiram Baldwin House, a Prairie School-style residence designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1909. To learn more about Kenilworth's history, visit the Kenilworth Historical Society, which hosts exhibits on the suburb's development and architecture and is located near the train station where Chicago's Metra line stops. Running parallel to the Metra tracks is the Green Bay Trail, a nature path that runs right through Kenilworth. The 9-mile trail, fringed by trees, is a picturesque place for running, walking, or biking, and it connects visitors to other North Shore suburbs, including Winnetka, Glencoe, and Highland Park.