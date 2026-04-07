Sandwiched Between Highland Park And Chicago Is An Affluent Illinois Suburb With A Beach And Trails

North of Chicago, the city's skyscrapers give way to the lakefront suburbs of the North Shore, which boast elegant homes and sandy beaches along Lake Michigan. Kenilworth, one of Illinois' 5 safest suburbs, was the last North Shore community to be developed in the late 19th century. It was specifically planned as an upscale suburb and envisioned as a charming, English-inspired village. Tucked between the city and Highland Park — an artsy Chicago suburb home to America's oldest music festival – Kenilworth measures just over half a square mile. However, it is also one of Chicago's most expensive suburbs, with a median listing price of $2.6 million, according to Realtor.com. As of this writing, listings have included properties priced above $16 million. Despite its affluence, residents and non-residents alike can enjoy Kenilworth's refined nature and stunning lakefront.

Kenilworth is home to Kenilworth Beach, which offers direct access to Lake Michigan with a seasonal beach pass. It includes a small sandy beach and lakefront terraces. A few blocks away is Mahoney Park, a public green space designed by a famous Chicago architect with a nature trail, native trees and flowers, and prime lake views. For more trail fun, head west to the Green Bay Trail, an idyllic running and biking path accessible from Kenilworth that runs 9 miles north up to Highland Park.

Kenilworth may seem worlds away from the urban bustle of Chicago, but it is also relatively easy to reach. The suburb is about a 35-minute drive or train ride from downtown. The best time to visit is between Memorial Day and Labor Day when Kenilworth Beach is open. That said, the suburb is lovely to visit year-round, offering scenic lake vistas and quiet nature walks.