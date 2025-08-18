Chicago's Easy-Going Suburb Is A Walkable North Shore Gem With Indie Shops And Storybook Streets
Sure, Illinois has Chicago, with its iconic skyscrapers, the tallest church building in the world, and deep-dish pizza (here are the unwritten rules you should know before visiting the Windy City). But just a few Metra stops north, the mood shifts. Welcome to the North Shore — a string of suburbs along the western shore of Lake Michigan starting with Evanston in the south up to Lake Bluff in the north — home to a string of charming suburbs, each with its own flavor.
Evanston brings college-town energy with Northwestern University, consistently ranking among the top universities in the United States. Glencoe is a picturesque community known for being featured in several Hollywood masterpieces and for its lush parks and gardens, most notably the sprawling Chicago Botanic Garden. Highland Park comes alive every summer with the beloved Ravinia Festival, one of the most pioneering and enduring outdoor music events on the continent, with over 120 years of history.
And then there's Wilmette, around a 30-minute drive from Chicago (even less if the roads are clear) or a leisurely 18-mile bike ride along the scenic Lakefront Trail. Think about the perfect blend between old-school storybook charm and lakeside tranquility, all seasoned with just the right amount of buzz and a wide variety of things to do — that's Wilmette. You can take a peaceful stroll through the 60 acres of lakefront Gillson Park, discover unique treasures in the quirky indie shops on Central Avenue and Wilmette Avenue, enjoy a cup of artisanal coffee at Central Station, take in a film premiere at the historic Wilmette Theatre, or cool off with a refreshing swim at one of the town's beaches.
Spending a day in downtown Wilmette
Close enough to Chicago for a spontaneous day trip yet far enough to feel like a proper getaway, Wilmette is the perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Once in town, the best place to start your exploration is surely the majestic Bahá'í House of Worship, perhaps the town's most recognizable landmark. Located on Linden Avenue, just a stone's throw from Wilmette Harbor, this eclectic architectural marvel was completed in 1953. It features a stunning nine-sided dome with an intricate, lace-like façade that blends motifs from a variety of spiritual traditions, serving as a place of worship for people of all faiths and as a symbol of oneness and peace.
Next, head a few miles west to reach the charming downtown area, centered around Wilmette Avenue and the Metra Station on Green Bay Road. This area features a vibrant mix of independently owned boutiques, cozy cafés, and specialty shops. Here, you'll find everything from the handpicked assortment of fashion and home décor at Exhibit, a recent addition to Wilmette's shopping scene, to the unique cards and creative gifts of Yellow Bird Stationery and Gifts, a local favorite with over 35 years of trusted experience. This is also the place to go for the "BEST GIFT WRAPPING ever," according to one Google review. In addition, the stylish fashion boutiques in Plaza del Lago offer an upscale shopping experience, complemented by a curated selection of health and wellness facilities.
When hunger strikes, Wilmette offers an array of dining experiences to satisfy every craving. To kick off the day on the right foot, check out Walker Bros. Original Pancake House on Green Bay Road. This local institution has been serving up signature breakfasts for over five decades: think towering apple pancakes, golden Belgian waffles, crepes, oven-baked cheese omelets, and thick-cut bacon. For a quick lunch or an informal dinner, head to Valley Lodge Tavern, known for its burgers, ribs, chicken kabobs, fish tacos, and earthy Caesar salads. And for a sweet pick-me-up that's both wholesome and heavenly (in every sense of the word), stop by Saint Roger Abbey's Pâtisserie, housed inside an authentic monastery, with the nuns responsible for all the baked treats!
Enjoying Wilmette's beautiful landscapes
Wilmette makes outdoor living effortless, offering a wide range of activities and locations for enjoying fresh air and nature. Spend a sunny afternoon swimming or relaxing at Gillson Beach, which has one of the loveliest sandy beaches on the North Shore. Gillson Park's scenic lakefront area spans more than half a mile, featuring picnic spots, volleyball and tennis courts, and boat launches that set you up perfectly for anything from kayaking and paddleboarding to sailing adventures. While enjoying time near the lake, be sure to stop by the beautiful Elmwood Dunes Preserve, just north of Gillson Park. This is a protected green space and walking sanctuary born from a community effort to protect native plants and wildlife.
Families and sports enthusiasts have plenty of options, too. The Wilmette Community Recreation Center houses a full fitness club, indoor basketball courts, and even an art department that provides workshops across disciplines — think painting, theater, music, and more. Meanwhile, the Centennial Family Aquatic Center, with its water slides, lap lanes, and diving boards, offers the perfect aqueous alternative for days when sand isn't your scene (swimming and diving lessons are available upon registration).
And the best part? Most attractions in Wilmette are within walking distance of one another. The Bahá'í House of Worship, for instance, is about a 15-minute stroll from Gillson Park Beach and a slightly longer yet still quite pleasant 45-minute walk from the shops and cafés along Central Avenue in downtown. This is in line with Wilmette's commitment to walkability and sustainable transportation, backed by its Master Bike and Active Transportation Plan and Bicycle Friendly Community status, with the aim of creating a safe, welcoming, and accessible environment for all.