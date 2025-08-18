Chicago's Easy-Going Suburb Is A Walkable North Shore Gem With Indie Shops And Storybook Streets

Sure, Illinois has Chicago, with its iconic skyscrapers, the tallest church building in the world, and deep-dish pizza (here are the unwritten rules you should know before visiting the Windy City). But just a few Metra stops north, the mood shifts. Welcome to the North Shore — a string of suburbs along the western shore of Lake Michigan starting with Evanston in the south up to Lake Bluff in the north — home to a string of charming suburbs, each with its own flavor.

Evanston brings college-town energy with Northwestern University, consistently ranking among the top universities in the United States. Glencoe is a picturesque community known for being featured in several Hollywood masterpieces and for its lush parks and gardens, most notably the sprawling Chicago Botanic Garden. Highland Park comes alive every summer with the beloved Ravinia Festival, one of the most pioneering and enduring outdoor music events on the continent, with over 120 years of history.

And then there's Wilmette, around a 30-minute drive from Chicago (even less if the roads are clear) or a leisurely 18-mile bike ride along the scenic Lakefront Trail. Think about the perfect blend between old-school storybook charm and lakeside tranquility, all seasoned with just the right amount of buzz and a wide variety of things to do — that's Wilmette. You can take a peaceful stroll through the 60 acres of lakefront Gillson Park, discover unique treasures in the quirky indie shops on Central Avenue and Wilmette Avenue, enjoy a cup of artisanal coffee at Central Station, take in a film premiere at the historic Wilmette Theatre, or cool off with a refreshing swim at one of the town's beaches.