Situated Between Orlando And Ocala Is A Scenic Florida Town With Lake Views, Golf, And Historic Charm

While most visitors to Orlando head straight to the theme parks, there are many incredible things to do in and around Orlando other than visiting Disney World. In fact, north of the city, you'll discover some of Florida's most unique landscapes. The Lake Wales Ridge is an ancient 100-mile-long sand ridge, which includes one of Florida's highest peaks, the 312-foot Sugarloaf Mountain. Just north of Sugarloaf, amidst this hilly region nicknamed the "Florida Alps", is Howey-in-the-Hills, a lakefront town right on the western shores of Little Lake Harris. The town was founded by entrepreneur William John Howey, who was instrumental in developing Florida's citrus industry in the early 20th century and owned nearly 60,000 acres in the area. He further developed Howey-in-the-Hills, building a golf club in 1917 and his personal Mediterranean Revival-style mansion in 1925.

Today, Howey-in-the-Hills is an under-the-radar escape for golfers, history buffs, and serenity seekers. Howey's original golf club was later transformed into the Mission Resort + Club, a luxe retreat with upgraded rooms, suites, and two golf courses. Howey's private home, known as The Howey Mansion, brims with historic charm and has been fully restored. The lavish estate can be toured or rented for private events. Along Little Lake Harris' shores, you'll also find a public park and a lakefront nature reserve for enjoying the area's lush natural beauty.

Howey-in-the-Hills is located between Orlando and Ocala, an underrated town near one of America's largest springs, and is about a 45-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. While you can visit Howey-in-the-Hills year-round, May through September can be very hot and rainy.