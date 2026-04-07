Situated Between Orlando And Ocala Is A Scenic Florida Town With Lake Views, Golf, And Historic Charm
While most visitors to Orlando head straight to the theme parks, there are many incredible things to do in and around Orlando other than visiting Disney World. In fact, north of the city, you'll discover some of Florida's most unique landscapes. The Lake Wales Ridge is an ancient 100-mile-long sand ridge, which includes one of Florida's highest peaks, the 312-foot Sugarloaf Mountain. Just north of Sugarloaf, amidst this hilly region nicknamed the "Florida Alps", is Howey-in-the-Hills, a lakefront town right on the western shores of Little Lake Harris. The town was founded by entrepreneur William John Howey, who was instrumental in developing Florida's citrus industry in the early 20th century and owned nearly 60,000 acres in the area. He further developed Howey-in-the-Hills, building a golf club in 1917 and his personal Mediterranean Revival-style mansion in 1925.
Today, Howey-in-the-Hills is an under-the-radar escape for golfers, history buffs, and serenity seekers. Howey's original golf club was later transformed into the Mission Resort + Club, a luxe retreat with upgraded rooms, suites, and two golf courses. Howey's private home, known as The Howey Mansion, brims with historic charm and has been fully restored. The lavish estate can be toured or rented for private events. Along Little Lake Harris' shores, you'll also find a public park and a lakefront nature reserve for enjoying the area's lush natural beauty.
Howey-in-the-Hills is located between Orlando and Ocala, an underrated town near one of America's largest springs, and is about a 45-minute drive from Orlando International Airport. While you can visit Howey-in-the-Hills year-round, May through September can be very hot and rainy.
Historic charm in Howey-in-the-Hills
To learn more about Howey-in-the-Hills' namesake and the area's historic charm, you'll want to tour The Howey Mansion. The elegant villa was designed by Katharine Cotheal Budd, a visionary architect renowned for grand homes. Set on a tropically landscaped 15-acre park, the pink stucco mansion is crowned by a clay-tiled roof and boasts an opulent facade with a large turret.
The entrance leads into an impressive foyer, anchored by a sweeping staircase and marble walls. Throughout the opulent house are details such as large fireplaces, stained glass lighting, and even a secret passageway tucked behind a bookshelf. Fitting for its grandeur, the mansion hosted many big-name guests, including President Calvin Coolidge in 1930.
The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s, but in the following decades, it was abandoned and fell into disrepair. The current owners purchased The Howey Mansion in 2017 and renovated the property to preserve its original details and historic charm. Its 75-minute tours are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 11 a.m. to explore this fascinating Florida treasure. Visitors have praised the experience. "Our tour guide, Fran, made the place come alive with her extensive knowledge of the history and social life descriptions of the Mansion and Howey in the Hills when Mr. Howey lived there," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. To see another important Florida estate, head about an hour's drive away to the Stetson Mansion, one of America's most underrated tourist attractions, with spectacular grounds.
Golfing and lake views in Howey-in-the-Hills
Across the street from The Howey Mansion is the Mission Resort + Club, another landmark of Howey's legacy in Howey-in-the-Hills. The club's El Campeón golf course has been ranked as one of the 40 best public courses in Florida by GolfDigest. The challenging course boasts a scenic setting of steeply rolling greens that promise stunning views and plenty of sparkling ponds. There is even an island green on the eighth hole. Once you've mastered El Campeón, check out the second golf course, Las Colinas, which was added in 1992. Las Colinas is a less dramatic course than El Campeón and has wider fairways, yet it still demands accurate shots.
For more outdoor adventure and scenic lake views, head south to some of Howey-in-the-Hills' lakefront parks. Griffin Park is a petite park boasting a prime waterfront on Little Lake Harris with a public boat ramp and lake piers for boating or fishing. Little Lake Harris' waters are healthy habitats for large populations of bass, making it a popular spot for anglers.
Drive further down the road to another Howey-in-the-Hills park, the Sara Maude Mason Nature Preserve. Its 1.4-mile trail leads visitors through a boardwalk towered over by live oak trees and flanked by wetlands. The trail extends out to Little Lake Harris, where you can get an unobstructed view of the lake from the elevated viewing platform. After you've explored this lush and wild preserve, enjoy a meal at JB Boondock's Bar and Grill. A former fishing camp perched right on the lake's shores, JB Boondock's serves up tasty burgers and hearty seafood entrees — including frog legs, steamed clams, and gator tail strips – with a waterfront panorama.