South Carolina's Newest State Park Is Located On A Large River With Scenic Views And Opened For A Soft Launch In 2026

As of 2026, the Palmetto State will have a new state park: Black River State Park. Located in eastern South Carolina, the park will eventually expand to 70 miles of the Black River. It will offer recreational activities including kayaking, hiking, and birdwatching — and serve as an important environmental reserve for plants and animals.

The new park, which had its soft opening April 2, is novel in a few ways. It's the state's first linear park, providing access to a long swath of waterway. It's similar to Pennsylvania's Delaware Canal State Park, with its picturesque trail that hugs the canal's edge for nearly 60 miles.

It's also South Carolina's first network of public parks and paddle launches along a river, per South Carolina Public Radio. The park's somewhat unusual shape means that visitors will have plenty of access to the water, whether they're boating, hiking along nature trails, or just enjoying scenic views of the river.