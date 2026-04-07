South Carolina's Newest State Park Is Located On A Large River With Scenic Views And Opened For A Soft Launch In 2026
As of 2026, the Palmetto State will have a new state park: Black River State Park. Located in eastern South Carolina, the park will eventually expand to 70 miles of the Black River. It will offer recreational activities including kayaking, hiking, and birdwatching — and serve as an important environmental reserve for plants and animals.
The new park, which had its soft opening April 2, is novel in a few ways. It's the state's first linear park, providing access to a long swath of waterway. It's similar to Pennsylvania's Delaware Canal State Park, with its picturesque trail that hugs the canal's edge for nearly 60 miles.
It's also South Carolina's first network of public parks and paddle launches along a river, per South Carolina Public Radio. The park's somewhat unusual shape means that visitors will have plenty of access to the water, whether they're boating, hiking along nature trails, or just enjoying scenic views of the river.
Observe rare wildlife at Black River State Park
The waters of the Black River, which flows 151 miles through the state's forests and swamps, are among the park's most visually striking elements. Dark and translucent, with cypress and tupelo trees lining its banks, it's a "blackwater" river, like the Rio Negro, a large tributary of the Amazon River that travelers can see on a boat tour while exploring the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil.
Just as beautiful to observe is the wildlife that lives on and around the river. The wildlife-rich waterway, framed by ancient trees, is a natural habitat for swallow-tailed kites, wood storks, and prothonotary warblers. And the pine forest around the river is home to endangered red-cockaded woodpeckers and flatwoods salamanders, as well as a variety of rare flora.
While protecting the region's wildlife is a huge priority in establishing the new park, the state is also working hard to create recreational spaces for visitors. In the heart of Black River State Park is the Meadows, with 4 miles of riverfront park lands, a half-mile nature trail that skirts the river, a picnic pavilion, a kayak and canoe launch, and more. When the park is complete, it will also have campgrounds, per the official state park website.
Plan a trip to South Carolina's newest state park
As the park opens in spring 2026, The Meadows will be the only section that's fully accessible to visitors. "Great things take time, including Black River State Park — but it is time well spent," said Maria Whitehead, a representative of one of the park's partners, Open Space Institute. The Meadows is the first piece of the planned state park, which will connect multiple public parks and paddle launches across the rural Williamsburg County, according to News 2.
According to one of the park's earliest visitors, who left a comment on Google Reviews, the park's newly opened section is fantastic. "Thoroughly enjoyed the new park!" the review said. "They have a beautiful kayak launch that was easy for me to get my kayak in the water." The review mentioned the Meadows' beautiful picnic area, gorgeous river views, and friendly interactions with knowledgeable park rangers, who spoke of other developments in the works. "They said they will be building a boardwalk trail through the swamp," the reviewer added. "Excited to go back!"
The Meadows at Black River State Park is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Pick up picnic supplies at Cooper's Country Store, just a few minutes away by car in Salters, South Carolina. The state park is less than a two-hour drive from both Myrtle Beach and Charleston. To see more of the state's blackwaters, visit Cedar Creek, South Carolina's paddling paradise, bordered by some of the tallest trees in the Eastern U.S.