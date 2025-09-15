South Carolina's Paddling Paradise Is A National Park Creek With Some Of The Tallest Trees In The Eastern US

America's extensive river systems, lakes, and waterways create some of the world's greatest spots for paddling. Whether you're looking for peaceful journeys across calm waters or thrilling excursions over Class V rapids, the countless paddling and rafting routes across the United States have something for everyone. In fact, the United States boasts excellent urban paddling destinations with stunning city views right from the water.

Still, many of America's premier spots for kayaking and canoeing are found in its extensive public lands, particularly the many iconic national parks found across the country. One of the nation's best paddling routes happens to be located in a national park that few give much attention to. South Carolina's overlooked Congaree National Park does not have anywhere near the lofty profile of epic parks like Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon. However, hidden among the remarkable ecosystem of this underrated treasure is one of the best paddling routes you've never heard of: the serene Cedar Creek.

Cedar Creek does not have the whitewater thrills of the Snake River or the monumental views of the Colorado as it flows through the Grand Canyon. And yet, Cedar Creek provides a one-of-a-kind eco-tour through one of America's most remarkable ecosystems, with superb scenery to match. Thanks to Congaree National Park's unique old-growth forest environment, a paddling tour along Cedar Creek will take you past some of the most impressive trees you're likely to ever see. With generally placid currents combined with a comprehensive length, Cedar Creek is the perfect destination for a relaxing, yet breathtaking, paddling trek in one of the country's most important forests. A sitting just 30 minutes from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and an hour and a half from Charleston International Airport, Cedar Creek, and Congaree bring pristine wilderness wonders to the heart of the Southeast.