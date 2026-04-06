The Up-And-Coming Walkable Colorado Neighborhood That Has Its Own 'America's Hidden Gem' Documentary
Aurora is one of the most populous cities in Colorado, and it's a diverse, quickly growing destination. Locals call the Northwest Aurora neighborhood of the city the "original Aurora," and it has faced some challenges over the past decades. However, it's now on an upswing, having gained fresh visibility through a PBS documentary and a coalition helping businesses flourish. The documentary, titled "America's Hidden Gem: Northwest Aurora" (released for free viewing on PBS in 2025), spotlights its rich community and unique businesses. It features locals who run multicultural eateries, host art classes, and serve immigrants in the neighborhood. Spend some time here, and you'll see how the community has persisted through hardship. It's less polished than, say, Downtown Denver's trendy microneighborhood of Dairy Block, but it has varied, globally influenced spots you can easily make a walking itinerary out of.
In fact, Northwest Aurora received the highest walkability score of Aurora's neighborhoods from Walk Score. The site states that in any given pocket of the neighborhood, you're about a five-minute walk from a café or restaurant. Northwest Aurora has the appeal of an urban setting, with hotspots like the Aurora Cultural Arts District and the bustling Stanley Marketplace, while still maintaining a neighborhood-oriented feel. As one local described the neighborhood on Reddit: "Good food. Paved bike trails away from cars. Plenty of parks and open space."
Food and culture you can walk to in Northwest Aurora
One of the strengths Aurora has going for it is its diversity — the Other & Belonging Institute designates it the most diverse city in Colorado, and that's reflected well in the incredibly unique food scene you'll find around Northwest Aurora. You might start at Bánh & Butter Bakery Café, a Vietnamese-influenced spot that was featured in the "America's Hidden Gem" documentary. The café serves Vietnamese coffee, bánh mì sandwiches, and an array of pastries, which are worth a sample, since the owner is an alum of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship." There's indoor seating available (though seats are somewhat limited).
There are multiple arts spaces just a few blocks from Bánh & Butter. One sits right across from it: the Aurora Fox Arts Center. It's a historic venue that first opened in 1946, and since the 1980s, it's been home to the Aurora Fox Theater Company, which puts on multiple plays throughout the year. If there's nothing on at the Aurora Fox Arts Center while you're in town, you could try the Vintage Theatre, just a five-minute walk away. The venue also stages plays, plus a regular slate of cabaret shows. For the budget-conscious visitor, you can aim for discounted rush tickets an hour before each show at the box office.
Within close range are some solid dinner options, too. Urban Burma, located in the Mango House food court, serves Burmese cuisine that gets excellent reviews. "Their chickpea tofu is amazing and it's something you can't find anywhere else in the city, although I guess that describes a lot of their food!" a Reddit user shared.
What to know before visiting Northwest Aurora
Something you might come across when searching Northwest Aurora is that — while it gets praise for its food and walkability — it has a lingering reputation for being somewhat rough. The area faced an economic decline after the interstates were built, as CBS reported, and some of the negative perceptions regarding crime in the area have stuck, though organizations like the Aurora Economic Opportunity Coalition are working to change that. One of the associate producers of the "America's Hidden Gem" documentary said in a Reddit post, "Crime is over-exaggerated. It's not non-existant [sic], but I've very, very rarely felt unsafe in my five years living here."
In any case, Northwest Aurora sits close enough to both Downtown Denver and Aurora that you could make it a daytime outing while staying elsewhere. From Downtown Denver, it's about a 25-minute drive or 35-minute bus ride to the neighborhood. Long-haul travelers can land at Denver International Airport, which is America's largest and has some of the best food options.
Another perk of Northwest Aurora's location is its access to recreation — Aurora is considered a "gateway to the Rockies," after all. There's a well-rated recreation center in the neighborhood itself, the Moorhead Recreation Center, which has 4.5 stars on Google. Meanwhile, a five-minute drive north of here gets you to the Bluff Lake Nature Center, where you can go on a free bird walk.