The Up-And-Coming Walkable Colorado Neighborhood That Has Its Own 'America's Hidden Gem' Documentary

One of the strengths Aurora has going for it is its diversity — the Other & Belonging Institute designates it the most diverse city in Colorado, and that's reflected well in the incredibly unique food scene you'll find around Northwest Aurora. You might start at Bánh & Butter Bakery Café, a Vietnamese-influenced spot that was featured in the "America's Hidden Gem" documentary. The café serves Vietnamese coffee, bánh mì sandwiches, and an array of pastries, which are worth a sample, since the owner is an alum of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship." There's indoor seating available (though seats are somewhat limited).

There are multiple arts spaces just a few blocks from Bánh & Butter. One sits right across from it: the Aurora Fox Arts Center. It's a historic venue that first opened in 1946, and since the 1980s, it's been home to the Aurora Fox Theater Company, which puts on multiple plays throughout the year. If there's nothing on at the Aurora Fox Arts Center while you're in town, you could try the Vintage Theatre, just a five-minute walk away. The venue also stages plays, plus a regular slate of cabaret shows. For the budget-conscious visitor, you can aim for discounted rush tickets an hour before each show at the box office.

Within close range are some solid dinner options, too. Urban Burma, located in the Mango House food court, serves Burmese cuisine that gets excellent reviews. "Their chickpea tofu is amazing and it's something you can't find anywhere else in the city, although I guess that describes a lot of their food!" a Reddit user shared.