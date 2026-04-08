America's First Spa Town Is An Underrated West Virginia State Park With Cozy Roman-Style Baths
1776 was a banner year for America. Along with the signing of the Declaration of Independence, several of the nation's Founding Fathers helped to put the tiny, West Virginia town of Bath on the map when it was established that year. George Washington and his colonial contemporaries frequented Bath's ancient thermal springs, which had been a draw for Native Americans long before the New World came to be. Today, Bath is commonly known as Berkeley Springs, a town that proudly celebrates its wellness heritage as "America's first spa town," and where R&R seekers flock to bathe in the relaxing mineral waters at Berkeley Springs State Park. This favorite getaway of America's first president now houses a contemporary spa and a historic Roman-style bath house, where the tired and weary rejuvenate with soothing soaks.
Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, it's easy to overlook underrated Berkeley Springs in favor of nearby historic towns like Martinsburg, which played a significant role in events like the Civil War and the Great Railroad Strike of 1877. But Berkeley Springs, one of many charming towns hidden in the West Virginia panhandle, is absolutely worth a visit to experience its refreshing waters. The town was originally named Bath after Bath in England, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its pristinely preserved ancient Roman bath complexes. These extravagant, public bathhouses are where patrons socialized while luxuriating in thermal therapies ranging from hot mineral baths to cold plunges.
Bath, which was reinvented as Berkeley Springs in the 1860s, hosted George Washington for the first time in 1748, and became a go-to wellness spot that doctors recommended to patients. The springs also developed a reputation for attracting seedier types, and became particularly en vogue with desperate mothers looking to marry off their daughters to bathing, eligible bachelors.
Delight in the Old Roman Bath House and luxurious spa services at Berkeley Springs State Park
Berkeley Springs State Park spoils spa-goers with an endless font of invigorating, mineral-rich waters. The springs' temperatures run 74.3 degrees Fahrenheit at all times, but you'll find significantly hotter waters in the park's two bathhouses. You can step back in time at the historic Old Roman Bath House, built in 1815. Here, you'll indulge in a half- or full-hour soak in a private 750-gallon tub containing water heated to a piping-hot 102 degrees. Soaks start at $32 per person, additional guests pay $22 each, and children cost $8.
In contrast, the park's Main House is freshly renovated, offers plenty of rejuvenating soaking spaces, and is home to the Bathhouse Spa, where you can melt into a host of relaxing services. Roman and whirlpool baths here cost $37, while a detailed spa menu offers pampering from deep-tissue and hot-stone massages, to cupping and reflexology treatments. Other traditional spa services include facials and body treatments. Baths are in demand, and there's no online reservations system, so the park recommends calling to book ahead.
Outside, free public springs dapple the park, which, unlike these beautiful but snake-filled West Virginia waters, is a refreshing place to bathe outdoors. A large, inviting swimming pool filled with spring water is perfect for little ones to splash and play, and history buffs will appreciate the stone tub in the ground marked by a plaque heralding it as "George Washington's Bath Tub." The park and facilities are open year-round, except the pool, which is closed on Tuesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day. If you plan to visit the Bathhouse Spa, it's worth checking the Berkeley Springs State Park website to discover their special monthly packages.
Explore Berkeley Springs beyond the baths
Beyond the baths at Berkeley Springs State Park, it's worth exploring the wellness scene, quirky downtown shops, and culinary delights in this charming town. The town itself is a spa-goers' paradise, flush with places to slip into deep relaxation. Boasting a 4.7 rating on Google, Atasia Spa pampers guests with sumptuous facials, massages, and heavenly full-body rituals. "Wow, wow, wow. This place was everything the reviews said it was and so much more," gushed a Google reviewer. Another fun wellness find is Berkeley Springs Salt Caves. Guests here can indulge in 45-minute, Himalayan Salt Cave sessions meant to mimic the healing powers of the salt caves riddled throughout the Himalaya Mountains.
In town, local farmers and producers showcase fresh products every Thursday and Sunday at Berkeley Springs Farmer's Market, and it's easy to while away the hours browsing quaint shops like Berkeley Springs Antique Mall, Mineral Springs Trading Company, and Panhandle Apothecary. Feeling peckish? There's elevated eats at Lot 12 Public House, helmed by James Beard-nominated chef Damian Heath, or choose from among the 30 different flavors of chicken at the casual, local fave Big & Tiny's Tavern. If you're feeling invigorated after all that spa time, make the 20-minute drive to beautiful Cacapon State Park. Kayak or fish along the sparkling Cacapon River, explore endless hiking and biking trails, hit the links at the park's lush golf course, or set out on a serene horseback ride.
Berkeley Springs is located within two hours of Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, making it a great weekend getaway from the big-city hustle and bustle. For overnight stays, check into the lovely Mendenhall 1884 Inn Bed and Breakfast, owned by town mayor Greg Schene, and listed on the National Historic Register.