America's First Spa Town Is An Underrated West Virginia State Park With Cozy Roman-Style Baths

1776 was a banner year for America. Along with the signing of the Declaration of Independence, several of the nation's Founding Fathers helped to put the tiny, West Virginia town of Bath on the map when it was established that year. George Washington and his colonial contemporaries frequented Bath's ancient thermal springs, which had been a draw for Native Americans long before the New World came to be. Today, Bath is commonly known as Berkeley Springs, a town that proudly celebrates its wellness heritage as "America's first spa town," and where R&R seekers flock to bathe in the relaxing mineral waters at Berkeley Springs State Park. This favorite getaway of America's first president now houses a contemporary spa and a historic Roman-style bath house, where the tired and weary rejuvenate with soothing soaks.

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains, it's easy to overlook underrated Berkeley Springs in favor of nearby historic towns like Martinsburg, which played a significant role in events like the Civil War and the Great Railroad Strike of 1877. But Berkeley Springs, one of many charming towns hidden in the West Virginia panhandle, is absolutely worth a visit to experience its refreshing waters. The town was originally named Bath after Bath in England, a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its pristinely preserved ancient Roman bath complexes. These extravagant, public bathhouses are where patrons socialized while luxuriating in thermal therapies ranging from hot mineral baths to cold plunges.

Bath, which was reinvented as Berkeley Springs in the 1860s, hosted George Washington for the first time in 1748, and became a go-to wellness spot that doctors recommended to patients. The springs also developed a reputation for attracting seedier types, and became particularly en vogue with desperate mothers looking to marry off their daughters to bathing, eligible bachelors.