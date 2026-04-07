Two Of Europe's Best Airports For Accessible Facilities In 2026 Are In The Same City

Air travel can be stressful for anyone, but the logistics are particularly complex for people with disabilities or reduced mobility (PRM). Some airlines, like JetBlue, are setting the standard for wheelchair accessibility, and airports around the world are enhancing their facilities to improve the travel experience for those with impaired mobility. According to the results of a recent global customer satisfaction survey, the world's best accessible airports are primarily in Asia, but two are in the same European city — Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris-CDG) and Paris-Orly (ORY), both in the French capital.

The survey, part of the World Airport Awards conducted by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization, assessed over 500 airports. Participants offered feedback on a range of factors, including accessible features at terminal drop-off and pick-up areas, parking facilities, restrooms, as well as special amenities like immigration priority desks for travelers in need of extra assistance.

Taking first place in the World's Best PRM and Accessible Facilities 2026 awards was Tokyo Haneda (HND), which offers an impressive array of accessible features, including wheelchair rental, Braille signage, sign language interpretation, and a special assistance program tailored to travelers' individual needs. But both international airports in Paris also made the top ten, thanks to their shared high standards. According to Paris Aéroport, the official website of Paris airports, both travel hubs comply with European regulations that guarantee the rights of PRM passengers, and a range of accessible services are available free of charge in all terminals at both Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly.