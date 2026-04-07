South Dakota's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Abandoned, Ghostly Beauty To Visit

The Black Hills are home to a number of once-thriving mining towns like Lead, an old gold rush town now filled with year-round adventure. But perhaps none is more evocative than Mystic, whose ghostly, abandoned buildings stand as a well-preserved time capsule in the heart of South Dakota's largest forest. In 1875, prospectors found gold in Castle Creek, and a number of people set up the Sitting Bull camp along the creek. By 1879, Sitting Bull had 100 residents, and when a post office was opened in 1885, the camp — now a town — was renamed Mystic (likely after Mystic in Connecticut).

The Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad built the first tracks in the Black Hills and created a station at Mystic. The Mystic Reduction Mill was built in 1900, and the town expanded more in 1906 when the Rapid City, Black Hills, and Western Railroad (also known as the Crouch Line) made Mystic its western terminal. The mill was demolished in 1913, but Mystic got a second chance with the construction of a sawmill in 1918. For almost 35 years, the sawmill kept Mystic going, until it shut down in 1952. The railroad lines were discontinued, too, other than freight usage up until the '80s. With the closing of the post office in 1954, Mystic officially became a ghost town.

That doesn't mean it's now faded into historical obscurity, though, as President Calvin Coolidge and his wife Grace once visited it during their historic and influential summer in the Black Hills in 1927. Eager to get some fresh air and get away from White House renovations, President Coolidge went to the Black Hills and spent time at a friend's cabin in Mystic, just weeks before dedicating the Mount Rushmore site.