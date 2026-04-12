Between Greenville And Athens Is South Carolina's Peninsular State Park With Trails, Camping, And Scenic Views
Spanning 56,000 acres, Lake Hartwell is a popular escape cradled between South Carolina and Georgia. It's lined with lush parks, rustic campgrounds, and a slew of marinas complete with waterfront dining, so it's easy to see why millions of folks flock to the shores of this Savannah River reservoir each year. If you're looking to enjoy the ripples on the Palmetto State side, Sadlers Creek State Park is a solid choice for a peaceful lakeside retreat.
The peninsular state park is almost completely surrounded by water. The grounds jut out into Lake Hartwell towards the southern end of the reservoir for almost 400 acres, with roomy campsites and woodsy trails tracing the shores. The sunset water views are something special, too. "Probably the best I have ever seen....be ready to take some pictures!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor.
Sadlers Creek State Park sits in between Greenville and Athens, and it's roughly 20 minutes away from downtown Anderson, dubbed "The Friendliest City in South Carolina." Given that the recreation area is perched on a peninsula, there's only one way to enter from the mainland — via State Road S-4-741, also known as Sadlers Creek Road. The roadway branches right off of South Carolina's Savannah River Scenic Byway, so you'll see plenty more stunning sights on your drive in.
Lace up for a lakeside stroll through Sadlers Creek State Park
Sadlers Creek is nowhere near South Carolina's largest state park, but it's still big on adventure — especially if you like roaming on two wheels. The Sadlers Creek Bike Trail will you take on a loop across the peninsula for about 6 miles in total, if you opt to tackle the entire route. The short mountain biking path features only about 150 feet of elevation gain, making it great for novice bikers or anyone looking to take a relaxed ride. It also has several scenic switchbacks and hills, so even the seasoned cyclists should have a little fun giving it a spin.
The track is multi-use, so you can hit the ground walking or jogging, too. "Very well groomed trails with pretty views of the lake and not challenging [...] practically no debris on the trail!" one visitor shared on AllTrails. Still, keep an eye out for any fallen trees or the odd bump in the dirt as you go. You can also do a bit of wildlife watching on Sadlers Creek State Park's Pine Grove Trail. The path only covers about a half a mile and is pretty flat, but it still boasts stellar views of Lake Hartwell. Try to spot fox squirrels, deer, various types of birds, and other native wildlife as you mosey along the short nature trail.
Hunker down for a few nights in Sadlers Creek State Park
You can have some more fun at the disc golf course and let the kids let loose in the playground. Once you're ready to call it a night, Sadlers Creek has dozens of camp spots scattered across the peninsula, many of which are perched right on the banks of Lake Hartwell. The state park has about 50 standard campsites suitable for RVs, which have electric and water hookups. A dump station can be found on the premises, as well as restroom and shower facilities. There's also an electric vehicle charging station if you're traveling gas-free. If you want a more immersive camping experience, there are about a dozen rustic sites on the southern end of the park just for pitching tents.
Campsites do require a two-night minimum stay and can be reserved online, except for same-day bookings, which must be made by calling the park directly. In addition to the applicable campsite rates (which can fluctuate throughout the year), you will have to shell out a few bucks to enter the park. At the time of writing, the entrance fee is $3 for adults and $1 for kids between the ages of 6 and 15. Parkgoers have warned online that the park only accepts cash, so be sure to stop by an ATM on your way in.