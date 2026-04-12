Between Greenville And Athens Is South Carolina's Peninsular State Park With Trails, Camping, And Scenic Views

Spanning 56,000 acres, Lake Hartwell is a popular escape cradled between South Carolina and Georgia. It's lined with lush parks, rustic campgrounds, and a slew of marinas complete with waterfront dining, so it's easy to see why millions of folks flock to the shores of this Savannah River reservoir each year. If you're looking to enjoy the ripples on the Palmetto State side, Sadlers Creek State Park is a solid choice for a peaceful lakeside retreat.

The peninsular state park is almost completely surrounded by water. The grounds jut out into Lake Hartwell towards the southern end of the reservoir for almost 400 acres, with roomy campsites and woodsy trails tracing the shores. The sunset water views are something special, too. "Probably the best I have ever seen....be ready to take some pictures!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor.

Sadlers Creek State Park sits in between Greenville and Athens, and it's roughly 20 minutes away from downtown Anderson, dubbed "The Friendliest City in South Carolina." Given that the recreation area is perched on a peninsula, there's only one way to enter from the mainland — via State Road S-4-741, also known as Sadlers Creek Road. The roadway branches right off of South Carolina's Savannah River Scenic Byway, so you'll see plenty more stunning sights on your drive in.