Nebraska's Top-Ranked Safari Park For 2026

Nebraska has a reputation for wide open rural prairieland, and there are ways to get close to the wildlife that inhabit this type of ecosystem. One of these ways is by visiting the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park, often known simply as Wildlife Safari Park. In USA Today's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards, this wildlife experience took the top spot on the list of the best safari parks in the United States for the sixth year in a row. It also has mostly five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, with many finding it an enjoyable experience for all ages.

Visitors to Wildlife Safari Park drive along a four-mile route in their own vehicles. Along the way, they get the opportunity to see bison, cranes, grey wolves, black bears, pelicans, elk, and more. At Wolf Canyon, where the park's wolves and bears live, you can get out of your car to visit the Hands-On Corral. Spend time with pygmy goats and chickens in the Hands-On Corral or enjoy a picnic lunch. Don't forget the Eagle Aviary near Wolf Canyon either, a space offering amazing views of these symbolic birds. The eagles in the exhibit cannot be released into the wild, and are monitored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.