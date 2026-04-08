A Rooftop Bar In Milwaukee's Oldest Neighborhood Is Top-Rated And Known For Creative Brews
When the Milwaukee sun is shining and the weather is warm, there is nothing better than a bar overlooking the Wisconsin city with an icy cold beer in your hand. If you happen to be visiting the affordable Midwestern gem, there is a great rooftop bar in a fun neighborhood with some fabulously creative brews. Indeed Brewing Company and its seasonal rooftop bar are right in Walker's Point, a fantastic up-and-coming foodie destination on the south side of Milwaukee.
Walker's Point is the oldest neighborhood in Milwaukee, dating back to the 1830s, and is known for its diversity, food, nightlife, and its large Latino population. After checking out neighborhood landmarks like the Paliafito Eco-Arts Park and the amazing 65-foot mural from Chacho Lopez, you can head over to Indeed to wet your whistle with a wide variety of on-tap and bottled beers.
Indeed Brewing Company in Walker's Point has a taproom and an outdoor patio where you can enjoy your beverages. However, across the street on the fifth floor of the Eagleknit building is the company's top-rated rooftop bar, UpTop. The pop-up bar is rated as one of Yelp's top 10 best rooftop bars in the city. One reviewer on Google says, "Amazing view of Milwaukee. Great place to grab an Indeed beer and play a board game. Worth checking out!" In a Reddit post in r/milwaukee, the seasonal rooftop bar is also recommended for first-time visitors to the city.
All about Milwaukee's UpTop rooftop bar
While the taproom at Indeed Brewing Company is open year-round, the rooftop bar UpTop is only available seasonally, usually opening in May for the summer. It's open from Wednesday through Sunday in the late afternoons and evenings, but it's best to check the opening times on the website when planning your outing. Although the beer selection is more limited on the roof, you're only steps away from the flagship brewery if you're craving a specific flavor (however, you can't bring beverages over from the taproom).
Indeed Brewing Company is known for its creative brews, and you can see the current offerings on the website — some brews are year-round while others are seasonal. At the time of this writing, there are options like ginger lemongrass kolsch, pistachio cream ale, espresso martini dark lager, cactus fruit sour, and L.S.D. honey ale. Additionally, there are THC and CBD drinks, with flavors like lavender lemon and camomile dreams. Indeed also serves non-alcoholic and gluten-free drinks, and most beers are vegan-friendly, except those that contain honey.
There is a pay lot for parking across the street from the taproom, and the Barrel Room is also available to rent for larger events. Finally, you'll need a food base for your beer-drinking if you want to do some sampling. Luckily, Wisconsin's best hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop, Hen's Deli, is also right in the Walker's Point neighborhood.