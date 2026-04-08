A Rooftop Bar In Milwaukee's Oldest Neighborhood Is Top-Rated And Known For Creative Brews

When the Milwaukee sun is shining and the weather is warm, there is nothing better than a bar overlooking the Wisconsin city with an icy cold beer in your hand. If you happen to be visiting the affordable Midwestern gem, there is a great rooftop bar in a fun neighborhood with some fabulously creative brews. Indeed Brewing Company and its seasonal rooftop bar are right in Walker's Point, a fantastic up-and-coming foodie destination on the south side of Milwaukee.

Walker's Point is the oldest neighborhood in Milwaukee, dating back to the 1830s, and is known for its diversity, food, nightlife, and its large Latino population. After checking out neighborhood landmarks like the Paliafito Eco-Arts Park and the amazing 65-foot mural from Chacho Lopez, you can head over to Indeed to wet your whistle with a wide variety of on-tap and bottled beers.

Indeed Brewing Company in Walker's Point has a taproom and an outdoor patio where you can enjoy your beverages. However, across the street on the fifth floor of the Eagleknit building is the company's top-rated rooftop bar, UpTop. The pop-up bar is rated as one of Yelp's top 10 best rooftop bars in the city. One reviewer on Google says, "Amazing view of Milwaukee. Great place to grab an Indeed beer and play a board game. Worth checking out!" In a Reddit post in r/milwaukee, the seasonal rooftop bar is also recommended for first-time visitors to the city.