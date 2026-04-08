Myrtle Beach's 'Largest Dining Attraction' Is A Seafood Beach Bar With Ocean Views On The Boardwalk

The RipTydz rooftop terrace is full of tables and string lights, and if you're lucky, you can get a seat along the edge to get the best ocean view. However, you can see the water from most tables. It's also right on the beach, and on the lower floor, you can walk right down the stairs onto the sand. Of course, a beachfront restaurant on the boardwalk means food right from the ocean. The menu has all sorts of seafood treats like the RipTyde seafood tower, fried shrimp and calamari, and the Lowcountry Boil Steamer. There are also sandwiches, burgers, and tacos, as well as veggie and gluten-free options. There's a happy hour menu, if you're sitting at the bar, and a kids menu with the option to purchase a shark-headed sipping cup.

However, it's the drink menu where RipTydz stands out. There are beers by the bottle and on tap, wines by the glass and the bottle, mimosas, shots, and cocktails (including frozen ones), perfect for when the weather is warm. You can also order a Mega Mason, which is an on-the-rocks cocktail in a half-gallon mason jar. RipTydz' spring and summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., so maybe pace yourself with those. Live-music events on Friday and Saturday nights at the time of this writing include DJ Dayz, DJ Johnny Devito, Big Jon Kelly, Greg Dalton, and Andrew Porter, so you can dance the night away. If you're there for a sports event, they have multiple screens for viewing. Finally, if all of this has inspired you to plan a vacation here, check out the five highest-rated and most affordable resorts in Myrtle Beach.