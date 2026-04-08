Myrtle Beach's 'Largest Dining Attraction' Is A Seafood Beach Bar With Ocean Views On The Boardwalk
When the weather warms up, and the sunshine lasts into the nighttime hours, it's time to hit the beach for some relaxation at the iconic East Coast getaway of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Whether you're relaxing on the shore, taking in the city's best views on the Skywheel, or simply wandering down the famous boardwalk, it's the perfect spot for a summer vacation. If Myrtle Beach is your port of call, set aside some time to hit its self-proclaimed "largest dining attraction," RipTydz Oceanfront Grille & Rooftop Bar. It's certainly immense, with over 17,000 square feet of space to party, and 500 seats. While you're sitting in one of them, you can order food, try a massive drink called the Mega Mason, enjoy some live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, watch a game, or simply relax and play some cornhole in the sand.
RipTydz is right on the boardwalk, with views of the ocean, particularly from the enormous rooftop bar. There is inside seating as well. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "We will be back for sure! If in the area we would highly recommend." Another reviewer (who hosted a large party there) raves, "Food, service and atmosphere were all top notch. Kudos to your fabulous staff, from the hostess stand to the kitchen, thank you!!" Many reviews on the site give high praise to the friendly servers and bartenders, as well as the fun atmosphere.
All about RipTydz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The RipTydz rooftop terrace is full of tables and string lights, and if you're lucky, you can get a seat along the edge to get the best ocean view. However, you can see the water from most tables. It's also right on the beach, and on the lower floor, you can walk right down the stairs onto the sand. Of course, a beachfront restaurant on the boardwalk means food right from the ocean. The menu has all sorts of seafood treats like the RipTyde seafood tower, fried shrimp and calamari, and the Lowcountry Boil Steamer. There are also sandwiches, burgers, and tacos, as well as veggie and gluten-free options. There's a happy hour menu, if you're sitting at the bar, and a kids menu with the option to purchase a shark-headed sipping cup.
However, it's the drink menu where RipTydz stands out. There are beers by the bottle and on tap, wines by the glass and the bottle, mimosas, shots, and cocktails (including frozen ones), perfect for when the weather is warm. You can also order a Mega Mason, which is an on-the-rocks cocktail in a half-gallon mason jar. RipTydz' spring and summer hours are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., so maybe pace yourself with those. Live-music events on Friday and Saturday nights at the time of this writing include DJ Dayz, DJ Johnny Devito, Big Jon Kelly, Greg Dalton, and Andrew Porter, so you can dance the night away. If you're there for a sports event, they have multiple screens for viewing. Finally, if all of this has inspired you to plan a vacation here, check out the five highest-rated and most affordable resorts in Myrtle Beach.