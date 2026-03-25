Myrtle Beach's 5 Highest-Rated And Most Affordable Resorts Right On The Dazzling Grand Strand
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If you're looking for the perfect combination of family fun and beachside amenities, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is an excellent choice. As an East Coast beach town that happens to be America's favorite getaway, the city is full of world-class attractions, such as the boardwalk icon with the coast's best views, the SkyWheel. But one of the most pressing questions of planning any vacation to Myrtle Beach is, "Where do we stay?"
Overall, the city is home to more than 400 hotels and resorts, so there are plenty of options. However, the challenge really comes from picking the right spot that combines the best features, amenities, and location.
To help you out, we've compiled a list of our picks of the five best hotels right on the Grand Strand, the massive strip of pristine beaches stretching from one end of the city to the next. In this case, we're looking for high customer ratings, affordable room rates, and hotels next to the water. Also, we're only focusing on hotels and resorts, not vacation rentals or ownership properties. So, if you're looking to enjoy the best of Myrtle Beach, pack your bags and let's go!
The Darlington Inn & Cottages
Kicking things off is what amounts to a hidden gem in Myrtle Beach. While larger resorts with towering buildings and hundreds of rooms may get a lot of attention, places like the Darlington Inn & Cottages offer a quieter alternative. At the time of this writing, the hotel has 4.6 stars out of only 191 Google reviews, further highlighting its diamond-in-the-rough status. This is also a family-owned and operated hotel, just in case you're looking for something besides a major chain.
According to Travelocity, the main hotel has only 14 units, so you don't have to worry as much about crowded elevators, hallways, or poolside spots. However, if you really want more privacy, you can book one of the five cottages, which are ideal for families or larger groups. For example, the Sea Gables Cottage, which dates back to the 1940s, has three bedrooms and sleeps up to eight guests.
Reading through the reviews, several elements stand out. First, guests love the cleanliness of the rooms. "The place [didn't] have an obnoxious clean bleach smell that most hotels do," one reviewer noted. "It felt like a home away from home and cozy." Others rave that the hotel is pet-friendly, as it can be challenging to travel with dogs in tow. Finally, guests appreciate its prime location to the beach and area attractions, such as the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, which is directly across the street.
Hilton Grand Vacations Club Ocean 22
If you search for Hilton Grand Vacations Club in Myrtle Beach, three locations will pop up: the Ocean Enclave, the Anderson Ocean, and the Ocean 22. All of them are 4-star hotels, but Ocean 22 fits our parameters the best. It's highly rated with 4.5 stars and over 2,800 Google reviews at the time of writing, and it's more affordable than the Enclave, which has slightly better ratings.
Because this hotel is a high-rise, you can enjoy spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean if your room overlooks the beach. One highlight of the Ocean 22 is that all rooms come with a fridge, microwave, and stove. You can book one, two, or three-bedroom suites, depending on the size of your group and your budget. That said, even the most affordable option sleeps four, which should work for most travelers. Other amenities include lobby and poolside bars, a grab-and-go market, and two pools (one indoor and one outdoor), so you can still relax poolside if you're visiting in the winter.
Overall, the reviews rave about the cleanliness and spaciousness of the rooms, as well as the stellar customer service. Guests like its proximity to the beach and area restaurants along Kings Highway. This hotel is also less than 2 miles from Myrtle Beach's entertainment hub with Coney Island vibes — Broadway at the Beach.
Island Vista Resort
Based on my experience visiting Myrtle Beach, there's a noticeable difference between its central, southern, and northern sections. I must also point out that there is a city called North Myrtle Beach, but that's an entirely different area. Central and southern Myrtle Beach tend to be the busiest and most crowded, partly because of the boardwalk and the airport. If you're trying to avoid this hustle and bustle, the northern section is a bit quieter, and that's where you'll find our next pick, the Island Vista Resort. At the time of this writing, the resort has 4.5 stars and over 1,800 Google reviews.
As another four-star hotel, this place is on the higher end of the affordability scale, but depending on how and when you book a room, it's not as pricey as other resorts in its class. Part of Island Vista's appeal is its relatively secluded location. The website touts its location in an exclusive neighborhood with no other resorts for a mile in either direction. The property is full of palmetto palms and tropical-style decor. Additionally, there's an on-site restaurant and lounge, tiki bar, and pizza kitchen. As a larger resort, Island Vista has more accommodation options, from standard hotel rooms to multi-bedroom suites with kitchens and dining areas.
The exclusivity of this resort comes through in the reviews. "We really love staying here, it's so quiet and peaceful," one Google reviewer commented. "We enjoyed sitting on the patio eating breakfast every morning and looking at & listening to the ocean." Multiple reviewers also note that they only come to this resort, with many of them vacationing here annually because it's so enjoyable. Finally, the bar seems to be a popular hangout spot, so plan accordingly.
The Horizon at 77th
Our next hotel is also on the northern edge of Myrtle Beach, but unlike Island Vista, this resort is surrounded by other properties, so it doesn't feel as secluded. Still, The Horizon at 77th is a worthwhile option based on its rating alone. At the time of this writing, it has 4.5 stars and over 1,500 Google reviews.
What helps set this three-star hotel apart from others is that it only offers one or two-bedroom condo-style accommodations. However, even with stylish interiors (the website boasts that each room has granite countertops), this is one of the affordable hotels on this list, especially when you consider that each room comes with a full kitchen. As any vacationer knows, dining out can be one of the most expensive parts of a trip, so being able to buy groceries and cook meals in the unit is a huge plus. Another unique feature is the rooftop lazy river, which offers incredible views of the coastline.
Based on reviews, The Horizon at 77th checks off all the standard boxes, including clean, spacious rooms, excellent customer service, and spectacular views of the Atlantic. Additionally, thanks to the condo-style rooms and affordable price point, many visitors find it great for extended stays. Not only are the rooms built for longer trips, but the hotel is close to grocery stores, so you can walk to get supplies if need be.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort
Our final highest-rated and most affordable resort on the Grand Strand is at the southern edge of Myrtle Beach. If you're flying into town, this is one of the most convenient hotel options, as it's right next to the airport. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort is also the closest place on this list to the "Hub of Coastal Charm," full of diverse shops, the Market Common. At the time of this writing, the three-star hotel has 4.4 stars and over 3,200 Google reviews online.
Although this resort is part of the Holiday Inn Club Vacations membership, you do not need to be a member to rent a room. However, the website does mention that you may be able to get discounts on room rates and area attractions if you take a tour of the property during your stay. As with other spots on this list, most of the rooms available are condo-style, with kitchens and up to four bedrooms, giving you more flexibility on how you spend your vacation. This resort even has water slides and a splash pad at the pool to add extra fun to the experience.
According to reviewers, the pool areas and beach access are the primary selling points of the resort, beyond clean rooms and friendly staff. One reviewer mentioned that its proximity to the airport means planes fly overhead regularly, which can be somewhat loud. While this resort isn't technically on the water, it's close enough that you can easily walk to the beach from the property. Also, depending on which floor you're on, the building still overlooks the water.
Methodology
With so many hotels and resorts to choose from in Myrtle Beach, trying to come up with a list of five would be impossible on its own. So, for this list, we relied on several criteria to narrow our search while remaining objective.
First, although the Grand Strand stretches 60 miles, we're only looking at hotels in Myrtle Beach, not the surrounding cities like Surfside Beach. Second, affordability is key, so we looked at hotels that are, on average, around or under $200 per night. So, while other hotels may be higher-rated than these, they're not as affordable.
Finally, because the goal is to book a room right on the dazzling Grand Strand, we chose only hotels overlooking the water, not those farther inland.