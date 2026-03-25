Myrtle Beach's 5 Highest-Rated And Most Affordable Resorts Right On The Dazzling Grand Strand

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If you're looking for the perfect combination of family fun and beachside amenities, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is an excellent choice. As an East Coast beach town that happens to be America's favorite getaway, the city is full of world-class attractions, such as the boardwalk icon with the coast's best views, the SkyWheel. But one of the most pressing questions of planning any vacation to Myrtle Beach is, "Where do we stay?"

Overall, the city is home to more than 400 hotels and resorts, so there are plenty of options. However, the challenge really comes from picking the right spot that combines the best features, amenities, and location.

To help you out, we've compiled a list of our picks of the five best hotels right on the Grand Strand, the massive strip of pristine beaches stretching from one end of the city to the next. In this case, we're looking for high customer ratings, affordable room rates, and hotels next to the water. Also, we're only focusing on hotels and resorts, not vacation rentals or ownership properties. So, if you're looking to enjoy the best of Myrtle Beach, pack your bags and let's go!