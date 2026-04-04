Which National Park Has The Most RV Hookups?

Choosing Fishing Bridge RV Park as your base camp in Yellowstone might help you avoid long lines entering the park. It's near the East Entrance — which can be less busy than the West or South gates. Plus, in addition to full-hookup sites, there's a dump station, bathrooms with flush toilets, and coin-operated showers. There's also a Visitor's Center, a shop for RV parts and repairs, and the Fishing Bridge General Store that sells souvenirs, groceries (including fresh produce and meats), and camping supplies. There's even a café in the store if you don't feel like cooking, or you just want some ice cream. Access to coin-operated laundry machines makes it easy to extend your trip.

While you'd think the 310 full-hookup sites at Fishing Bridge RV Park would be plenty to go around, these sites fill up quickly. One Tripadvisor review says, "The RV park is crowded throughout the summer but we try to travel early in May to avoid this." The campground is only open seasonally, from May to October, but it's one of the few in the park without a stay limit, giving you plenty of time to explore Yellowstone's under-the-radar trails that'll make you a backcountry legend. However, for some, the challenge of getting a full-hookup RV site in Yellowstone makes visiting Earthquake Lake, a nearby natural wonder with unmatched lake views, a viable alternative.

Be sure to book in advance, sites are available six months before your stay on a rolling basis. Be aware that certain areas of the park may close if the weather poses a danger to visitors — including campgrounds — and park/road maintenance can also affect your plans. Check the Yellowstone National Park website for closures at Fishing Bridge RV park and other areas before your trip.