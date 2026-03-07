Forget Yellowstone National Park, Visit This Nearby Natural Wonder With Unmatched Lake Views

It might seem counterintuitive to bypass Yellowstone National Park, especially when you might spot river otters, pine martens, and other adorable animals within the epic natural wilderness. However, while Yellowstone has a lot of sights, it also gets a lot of visitors, amassing almost five million each year. While everyone else is heading to the same place, you could be soaking up equally beautiful nature at the nearby Earthquake Lake, a truly outstanding creation that's all Mother Nature without the crowds.

Did you know Yellowstone sits on top of an active supervolcano? Yep, it's just one of many bizarre facts you probably didn't know about Yellowstone National Park. But while a volcanic eruption is always a possibility, it's actually earthquakes that cause the most disruption here. The biggest of these to date took place in August 1959, when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake through the Madison Canyon River created a natural rock dam that formed what's now Earthquake Lake. The quake was a natural disaster, killing almost 30 people and destroying a lot of infrastructure. But it also left the region with one of its most beautiful natural wonders, which you can drive to in around 30 minutes from West Yellowstone.

Earthquake Lake is a beautiful sight with its surrounding mountains and placid water. The grassy shoreline is dotted with trees, and you can still see trees that existed before the earthquake sticking out of the water. It stretches about 5 miles long and has a maximum depth of 120 feet. It also creates a prosperous underwater world for fish with its submerged trees. Many keen anglers visit in hopes of reeling in rainbow and brown trout, which can grow as long as 20 inches. People often fly fish from the shore or drift through the trees in small boats.