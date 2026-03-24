If You Know These 5 Under-The-Radar Yellowstone Trails, You're A True Backcountry Legend

Some National Parks — like Yosemite in California, Grand Canyon in Arizona, Zion in Utah, and Great Smoky Mountains on the East Coast — are famous for their trails that appeal to seasoned hikers. Yellowstone National Park, however, is better known for its scenic drives, busy boardwalks, and roadside wildlife encounters. In fact, it's one of the best National Parks for non-hikers. For savvy outdoorspeople, however, this just means that it's full of under-explored gems. We've scoured the internet's own "backcountry" — sifting through numerous forum posts and trail reviews — to unearth the most rewarding.

When it comes to exploring Yellowstone's backcountry trails, timing is everything. In July, the rivers may be too swollen to ford, and the mosquitoes may be fierce, but by late August, conditions are ideal. Fall colors make September and October a beautiful time to explore, too. Don't rule out a winter snowshoeing excursion, either.

For any overnight stays, you'll need to obtain a backcountry permit. These can be issued online months in advance, but there is often walk-up availability, too, if your plans are flexible. Part of the reason Yellowstone's backcountry is so pristine is that the park strictly limits how many permits it issues. The downside is they're hard to get, but once you score one, you're well on your way to backcountry legend status. Hikers do need to take bear awareness seriously in the Yellowstone backcountry, which means traveling in a group, as well as carrying bear spray and a bear canister.