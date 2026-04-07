The Truth Behind Canada's Massive, Disastrous Quebec Airport Project

Sometimes, developers regret the things they build. California's "Bridge to Nowhere," Tennessee's Memphis Pyramid, and China's abandoned "ghost cities" are all examples of ambitious projects that never lived up to expectations. Stakeholders love the pitch, but the results leave a lot to be desired.

So it was for Montreal-Mirabel International Airport (YMX) in Quebec, an ill-fated travel hub located in Mirabel, a rural suburb about 35 miles northwest of Montreal, Canada's second-most populous city. During the planning stage, developers planned for YMX to become one of the world's largest airports, with 6 terminals and 6 separate runways, plus a total area of 97,000 acres. When construction began in 1969, proponents predicted that millions of passengers would pass through its gates each year. The airport's opening in 1975 anticipated Montreal's role as host of the 1976 Summer Olympics.

But only one of its six terminals was ever built. reducing the possible volume of flights. To its credit, YMX did provide passenger service for the next 28 years, but the number of travelers never met the developers' lofty expectations. Montreal already had an airport, Montreal Trudeau International (YUL), which is only 10 miles from the city center; in contrast, YMX is more than three times farther away, an unwelcome headache for weary travelers. A planned train line to make the commute to the city easier was never completed; a large hotel, Le Château de l'Aéroport Mirabel, felt isolated from Montreal's cultural scene, and its brutalist concrete exterior probably didn't earn it any curb appeal. While the airport in Mirabel was intended to replace the airport in Montreal, both airports continued services until 1997, when officials decided to close one airport, and Mirabel was placed on the chopping block. Like these 5 abandoned airports in the U.S., one airline after another stopped flying there. The airport ceased passenger service altogether in 2004.