5 Abandoned Airports In America That Were Once-Thriving Travel Hubs

Fundamentally, airports are places of movement. Words like "bustling," "thriving," or "chaotic" often come to mind when thinking about these sites of departures and arrivals. That's why the idea of an abandoned airport — empty, static — can feel so unsettling. Some travelers experienced this firsthand during the COVID-19 pandemic, when major hubs in the United States and elsewhere became ghost towns, resembling scenes from a zombie movie. While many of those airports came back to life, abandoned airports still exist across the country. Once-thriving travel hubs were left behind for reasons ranging from the expected to the downright bizarre.

Some airports have been fully abandoned, with empty buildings and deteriorating infrastructure, while others have been demolished to make way for something new. Still, others sit in limbo, partially abandoned or repurposed from commercial passenger use into something else altogether. Although airports today may feel unavoidable — and to many travelers, the experience has gotten worse over time – they were not always busy passenger hubs. The earliest airports were little more than strips of grass used as makeshift airfields, since pilots at the time needed only a place to land and carried no passengers.

World War I helped accelerate the development of airports, which were modeled after train stations — hence why we call them airport "terminals" – and designed to serve the growing number of pilots trained during the war. World War II brought another major change, as advances in aviation technology made mass passenger travel possible. Airports then became more than points of transit, incorporating retail, dining, and other amenities. And so we have modern-day airports as places of motion — of bodies, cargo, and money on very disappointing $10 coffees — and commerce. For some airports, however, progress stalled — and eventually stopped altogether.